STILLWATER — On July 1, the Big 12 Conference ushers four new schools into its ranks.

For one season, the conference will host 14 schools. BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston will officially join in a week, while Oklahoma and Texas embark on their final crusades in the Big 12.

It’s left OSU with an interesting gallery of opponents for the upcoming football season. The Cowboys won’t see any of the typical Texas schools in year’s past. Instead, they’ll face Houston for the first time since 2009.

In fact, OSU is one of only two programs (West Virginia) to play all four new schools this season.

So, it begs the question: Which will be the most intriguing?

No. 4: vs. Cincinnati on Oct. 28

Last meeting: The Cowboys and Bearcats last met in 1983, as a Jimmy Johnson coached OSU team outlasted Cincinnati 27-17 in Ohio.

The Cowboys catch Cincinnati during a transition period in the program.

The Bearcats are still coming off a College Football Playoff berth in 2021, losing to Alabama before a bevy of Bearcats were drafted in the NFL Draft several months later.

The CFP campaign was followed up by 9-4 season with a loss to Louisville in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl, but more damaging was the loss of head coach Luke Fickell.

In December, Fickell left to fill the head coach vacancy at Wisconsin, with the Bearcats replacing him by hiring Louisville’s Scott Satterfield. Defense has remained consistent for Cincinnati recently, but the question remains how the offense will fare in the Big 12.

All signs point to a foundational year for Satterfield’s program as the Bearcats adjust to Power Five football.

No. 3: at UCF on Nov. 11

Last meeting: OSU and UCF have never played before.

Guz Malzahn’s group ranked in the top 25 in the latter parts of the last season, stringing together a solid

The Knights retained John Rhys Plumlee, who led the group to an 8-2 start before injuries derailed the final act of his season. A supporting cast was built around him in the portal this offseason that makes UCF a tough out in the first year of the new conference.

Malzahn needed to replace both coordinators this offseason, but by the time the Cowboys arrive in Orlando in November, all signs point to an intriguing matchup.

No. 2: at Houston on Nov. 18

Last meeting: Of the four new schools joining the conference, the Cougars are the most recently school OSU played, losing to Houston 45-35 in 2009.

The Cowboys will run into former offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen yet again when traveling to Houston in late November.

Holgorsen's group is attempting to find a replacement for quarterback Clayton Tune, who was drafted this offseason by the Arizona Cardinals. There are options with 6-foot-5 Texas Tech transfer Donovan Smith and sophomore Lucas Coley.

But the offensive side gained more questions when running back Alton McCaskill, the American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year in 2021, entered the transfer portal this spring after missing all of last season with an ACL tear.

Still, the reunion with Holgorsen makes the Cowboys and Cougars a game worth anticipating.

No. 1: vs. BYU on Nov. 25

Last meeting: OSU defeated BYU in the 1976 Tangerine Bowl.

The regular season finale for OSU will be only the third meeting between the programs, but one equally to be excited for.

Between a rebuilt offense and a new defensive coordinator, the Cougars have work to do this offseason, but BYU is 29-8 in its past three seasons, making the jump into a Power Five conference at an ideal time.

The fate of BYU will be determined by newcomers like transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis and a rebuilt offensive line that could feature OSU transfer Caleb Etienne, but it doesn’t change the fact that OSU will play a storied college football program for the first time in almost 50 years.

