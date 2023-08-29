Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STILLWATER — For the first time since 2013, Oklahoma State sold out its allotment of season tickets.

The final Bedlam game for the foreseeable future factors into that achievement. So does the first chance to see two new conference schools. The defending Big 12 champions visit for a Friday game, too.

There’s a lot of intrigue around the 2023 Cowboys, retooled in the transfer portal with a unique slate of games. But which are the most intriguing?

12. vs. Central Arkansas, Sept. 2

The Cowboys will start its season with an FCS program for the second time in three years, welcoming Central Arkansas to Stillwater. OSU will be only the second Power Five program UCA coach Nathan Brown has faced during his six-year tenure, the other being a 59-3 loss to Ole Miss last season.

Why its intriguing: While the actual game could be lackluster, the intrigue comes from OSU’s actual game plan as they program sorts out its personnel.

11. at Arizona State, Sept. 9

The Sun Devils lost more than 30 players to the portal this offseason after a coaching change from Herm Edwards to Kenny Dillingham. Then, a self-imposed bowl season ban for alleged violations committed under Edwards complicated the season. Between a new coaching staff, overhauled roster and a fresh wound it’s hard to predict what OSU will see Week 2.

Why its intriguing: Bryan Nardo’s defense will possibly get its first taste of elite quarterback play with true freshman Jaden Rashada, a four-star recruit who won the starting job.

10. at West Virginia, Oct. 21

Picked to finish last in the Big 12 and coach Neal Brown coming off his third losing season in four tries, the Mountaineers are in a precarious position for 2023. With an undecided starting QB and a tough nonconference schedule, the Mountaineers could be in trouble by the time OSU gets to Morgantown.

Why it’s intriguing: OSU can redeem an ugly 24-19 loss to end last season that snapped a seven-game winning streak against WVU.

9. vs. Cincinnati, Oct. 28

The Bearcats, one of two programs OSU will face that underwent a coaching change this offseason, similarly rebuilt their roster through the portal, scoring 21 players under new coach Scott Satterfield. The Cowboys host Cincinnati for homecoming, a game they’ve lost just twice in the past decade.

Why its intriguing: This will be the Cowboys’ first taste of a new Big 12 school this season, unless you count ASU, who doesn’t officially join until next year.

8. at Houston, Nov. 18

The Cougars scored several conference transfers this offseason, adding Texas Tech’s Donovan Smith at QB and OSU’s Stephon Johnson Jr. at receiver. Defense was the issue last season, so the question remains how Houston will look in 2023.

Why its intriguing: Gundy and former offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen will coach against each other for the first time since 2018, when Holgorsen still coached at West Virginia. All-time, Gundy leads 5-2.

7. vs. South Alabama, Sept. 16

The Jaguars secured a program-record 10 wins last season and retained all but three starters from 2022.

Why it’s intriguing: This could be the Cowboys’ toughest nonconference game and should provide a good barometer for OSU entering Big 12 play.

6. at Iowa State, Sept. 23

After losing Brock Purdy and Charlie Kolar, the Cyclones fell to a disappointing 4-8 last season. Then, an illegal gambling investigation this offseason led to starting QB Hunter Dekkers, starting RB Jirehl Brock and starting TE DeShawn Hanika being embroiled in the probe.

Why it’s intriguing: Despite so many questions about personnel, the Cyclones defense has been consistent, including a strong performance last season. In OSU’s first conference game of the season, how will the Cowboys’ offense match up?

5. vs. Kansas, Oct. 14

Kansas surprised some last season, achieving bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008. Quarterback Jalon Daniels blossomed as one of the most explosive players in the Big 12. The Jayhawks also retained running back Devin Neal, a preseason first-team All-Big 12 selection.

Why it’s intriguing: The Cowboys will see Daniels for the first time, barring injury. Daniels missed last season’s game due to injury, with the Jayhawks leaning on Jason Bean in the 37-16 win. How will Nardo’s defense stack up against the dual-threat QB?

4. vs. BYU, Nov. 25

OSU closes the regular season against a historic college football program. BYU has won at least eight games the past three seasons, each year with a different starting quarterback. This year the trend continues, with coach Kalani Sitake scoring QB Kedon Slovis in the transfer portal.

Why it’s intriguing: The Cowboys will see offensive tackle transfer Caleb Etienne, who left the program after spring camp.

3. at UCF, Nov. 11

Over the past decade, UCF ascended in the college football landscape, securing at least nine wins in the past five years, excluding the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Coach Gus Malzahn returns to the Power Five level with QB John Rhys Plumlee — the only new school to retain its starter — and new coordinators on both sides of the ball.

Why it’s intriguing: The Golden Knights have received the bulk of expectations among the four new schools to perform in their new conference and picked by many national pundits to be the toughest new Big 12 school.

2. vs. Kansas State, Oct. 6

The Wildcats are one of five conference programs to return their starting quarterback in Will Howard and paired with preseason first-team All-Big 12 lineman Cooper Beebe, Chris Klieman’s group should contend yet again in the conference.

Why its intriguing: Friday nights, usually reserved for high school football action. But on the first Friday of October, OSU will host the defending Big 12 champs, and looking to avenge the 48-0 throttling they suffered last year.

1. vs. Oklahoma, Nov. 4

The Sooners and Cowboys bid farewell to one another for the time being this November in what will be the final Bedlam before OU heads to the SEC.

Why it’s intriguing: Beyond the extended bragging rights a win would give either program, both OU and OSU are looking for bounce-back seasons after disappointing years. With Bedlam coming late in the season, the game could be crucial come postseason implications.

