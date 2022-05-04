Quiet ace Kelly Maxwell leading No. 7 Cowgirls into Bedlam battle at top-ranked OU

STILLWATER — Kelly Maxwell’s path to the pitcher’s circle in Thursday’s Bedlam opener at Oklahoma’s Marita Hynes Field began in Kenny Gajewski’s office in the spring of 2019.

It was the end of Maxwell’s first season at Oklahoma State. After arriving in Stillwater from League City, Texas’s Clear Springs High School, the 5-foot-10 right-hander had redshirted as a freshman, hopeful of finding a place in the Cowgirls’ rotation come 2020. But as Year 1 closed, Maxwell walked into OSU’s team facility for an exit interview with her head coach and left with an honest appraisal.

“I’m not so sure it’s going to work here,” Gajewski recalled telling her this week. “Like, you’re going to have to get better … we’re going to have to get some things fixed.”

Nearly three years on from that meeting, Maxwell will toe the rubber for No. 7 OSU (38-9, 14-1 Big 12) in Game 1 of a three-game set against the top-ranked Sooners (45-1, 14-1), the ace of a pitching staff tabbed to reach the Cowgirls’ third College World Appearance in three years later this spring.

On the line first in Norman this weekend is the 2022 Big 12 Conference regular season crown.

The three-game sweep past Kansas the Sooners completed last Sunday brought OU level in the league standings and set the stage for another Bedlam title bout. And so for a second straight spring, OSU’s search for a first conference championship since 1996 comes down to a meeting with the in-state rival it’s beaten only once in 28 tries dating back to April 2010.

Maxwell was around for the lone victory — a 6-4 win in Stillwater last spring — but never left the bullpen that day. A year later, with the teams preparing to once again duel for the regular season championship, the Big 12 strikeout leader holds a more prominent place among the Cowgirls, as a quiet, yet unquestioned leader.

“She couldn’t get anyone out here her first year,” Gajewski said of the redshirt junior earlier this week. “So when you know that and you see that and you see who she’s become, that’s a special thing.”

Gajewski said Maxwell would attest to the conversation they had in that meeting after her freshman season. Asked about it later, the 2021 All-Big 12 honoree speaks about a turning point.

“I struggled a lot my freshman year,” Maxwell said.

“I went home that summer and I just worked my butt off. I had a pitching coach back and home and we learned how to throw in the glove. And ever since then … it just took off.”

Determined to stick at OSU, Maxwell returned in 2020 and carried a 1.51 ERA through 11 appearances in a COVID-19-shortened redshirt freshman season. Last spring, she partnered with second-team All-American Carrie Eberle to form a one-two punch on a staff with the Big 12's lowest ERA.

Eberle now works as an assistant with the program and Maxwell has stepped in comfortably to her place atop the Cowgirls' rotation in 2022. The league-leader with 221 strikeouts, she holds a 15-2 record and 1.04 ERA entering this meeting with the Sooners.

"Her numbers are absurd," Gajewski said. "They’re like video game stuff."

“She’s really taken that role and run with it," said Eberle.

On an OSU team Gajewski called "a little bit rowdy and rambunctious", Maxwell's reserved competitive nature is a contrast to the likes of fellow starters Miranda Elish and Morgan Day.

“(Pitching coach John Bargfeldt) thinks sometimes she doesn’t get the credit she deserves and I agree," Gajewski said. "Because she’s not a fist-pumper and screaming at you after she strikes you out."

Maxwell says her cool demeanor holds roots as far back as her youth softball career in Friendswood, Texas.

“I think it just shows out on the field that I don’t have to show emotion or anything like that," she said. "I don’t know. From such a young age I’ve always just been very and mellow. It’s just the way I am."

Eberle saw Maxwell's steel a year ago during the College World Series and has watched on in 2022 as she's taken hold atop the Cowgirls rotation.

Like OSU was tested by James Madison last spring, Gajewski and Co. meets a challenge with the nation's top offense in Norman this weekend. With Maxwell, the Cowgirls have a tested ace to attack that OU lineup Thursday night.

“She's never rattled by the big moment," Eberle said.

