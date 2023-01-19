 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Quarterback Spencer Sanders transfers to Ole Miss

  • Updated
Spencer Sanders (copy)

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs onto the field with a rose and a football to give to his family for senior day before the first quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.

 Photo by DANIEL SHULAR/Tulsa World

Bonus episode: How surprising is the sabbatical announcement from Derek Mason, and who could potentially be the Cowboys next defensive coordinator?

STILLWATER – The Spencer Sanders saga has officially closed.

On Thursday morning, the four-year starting quarterback at Oklahoma State announced he was transferring to Ole Miss. Sanders spent nearly six weeks in the transfer portal, entering on the first day the window opened (Dec. 5) and not committing to a program until after the 45-day window closed. He also drew interest from Auburn in the process.

The former four-star recruit from Denton, Texas, concluded his OSU career having thrown for 9,553 yards and rushed for an additional 1,956 and accounted for 85 touchdowns during his career.

Sanders guided the Cowboys to a 12-2 season as a junior, capped with a loss to Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game and victory over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.

In 2022, Sanders suffered a shoulder injury during conference play, resulting in him not playing against Kansas and during his senior day against West Virginia.

Sanders opts to join a crowded quarterback room at Ole Miss, vying for the starting spot against fellow senior Jaxson Dart and former five-star recruit Walker Howard, who transferred into the Rebels’ program Wednesday from LSU.  

