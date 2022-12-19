QB Zane Flores, despite late interest from new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule, is still '100% committed to OSU'

GRETNA, Neb. — Zane Flores has drawn plenty of attention during his Gretna (Nebraska) High School playing career.

All of the praise is well-deserved. Flores is the state’s most prolific passer and led his team to back-to-back state championship appearances.

But not known are the lunches he spends with special needs students. You won’t see him publicizing that on social media — in fact, he’s one of the most quiet high school kids on the medium — which screams volumes of his character.

Forget football. That truly makes his parents proud.

“That makes us feel real good,” said Mel Flores, his father. I’m sure you looked at his social media. There’s nothing there. He’s not looking for attention or wanting to say ‘look how good I am.’ He’s doing it because it’s a good kid.

“He’s just trying to make those kids feel welcome and a part of everything. It makes us feel really good.”

On Wednesday, Flores will sign a letter of intent to play quarterback at Oklahoma State. It will complete a journey that he’s looked forward to since committing to the Cowboys last April.

He’s been approached by many schools since pledging, but “I just pretty much let them know I appreciate it, but I’m still 100% committed to OSU,” he said.

When you are such an in-state star, it seems common sense that the local university would make a run at him. But Nebraska — located just 45 minutes from his home — didn’t make a run at him.

“Zane’s a big kid on controlling what you can control and don’t worry about what you can’t control,” Mel Flores said. “He uses that a lot and, hey, if Nebraska wasn’t recruiting him he couldn’t control that. We learned in the recruiting process pretty quick that it’s pretty fun to go to a school where they want you.

“When Oklahoma State really showed that, he just kind of forgot about the rest of them and said this is where I’m going to go. He doesn’t like drama.”

New Huskers coach Matt Rhule contacted the Flores family a few times since taking the job, but Flores’ bond has been with Oklahoma State.

“They pushed pretty hard,” Mel Flores said. “I’ve talked to Matt Rhule a few times. He’s called and texted me a few times. He wanted to come out to the house and visit and I was like, we’d rather you didn’t. Nothing against him. We just told him we appreciated the fact that they reached out.

“That was a little bit of validation that we didn’t get from the previous staff. But everything works out for a reason.”

Flores will bring strong credentials to Stillwater when he arrives on Jan. 10. A four-year starter at Gretna, he is Nebraska’s all-time leader in passing yards (9,163 yards) and completions (724). He threw for 3,117 yards with 31 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a senior.

Flores took over at starting quarterback in the third game of his freshman season. He had to take command as an offense as a young player.

If asked to do the same at OSU, how would he handle that situation?

“It really helped (starting young), especially in the years after that in just being one of those guys who has been in many different positions,” Flores said. “The nerves aren’t there as much as bringing all of your teammates along.”

Mike Kayl is Gretna’s football coach. He’s been impressed with Flores’ ability to stay even-keeled, especially during some tough moments.

“I really think his biggest attribute is his ability to stay calm,” Kayl said. “He’s as competitive as anybody I’ve coached. There’s been two or three times when we were down 14 points — actually, in one game, we were down 26 with six minutes to go and we came back and won that game … he just kept calm and kept guys confident and made the plays when he needed to make the plays.

“His ability to handle those situations and not get too high or too low are his biggest strengths.”

Flores is ready to join the Cowboys.

“I’m super excited to make it official,” he said. “Playing college ball was something that I’ve always dreamed of … to make it official and get this whole process wrapped up, it’s exciting.”