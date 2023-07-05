In 810 days, a college baseball player drafted by one of the top 20 picks should make his major league debut.

That is according to a 2021 study conducted by The Athletic’s Keith Law, garnering data from the 2000-18 MLB drafts. Los Angeles Angels rookie pitcher Victor Mederos made his in 347 days.

Mederos, a former starting pitcher at Oklahoma State and sixth-round selection by the Halos in 2022, is coming off his major league debut on Friday, June 30 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Through two appearances, the right-handed flamethrower has thrown two innings, striking out two and allowing three earned runs.

When he was 2 months old, Mederos and his family immigrated from Cuba to South Florida in 2001 to escape the harsh lifestyle most Cubans were accustomed to at the time.

He began his college baseball career at Miami before transferring to OSU ahead of his sophomore year to play under Josh Holliday.

Mederos spoke with the Tulsa World after his July 3 outing against the San Diego Padres, reflecting on the inaugural outings of his MLB career, his quick journey as a minor-league prospect and his expectations for some of his former OSU teammates ahead of Sunday's draft.

Tulsa World: Have you thought about how quick the journey to your MLB debut has been?

Mederos: “Not exactly. It hasn’t really hit me yet. I know the Angels have somewhat of a reputation for calling up prospects fairly quickly. But I mean, at the same time, the thing about being a big leaguer is you have to always be ready. So, when the Angels told me I’d be making my (MLB) debut, I thought little of the quick path. I simply told them I was ready.

“In baseball if you let anything bother you, it’ll overwhelm you entirely. I didn’t feel it was necessary to worry of even think about how quick my path was to being playing on (an MLB) field.”

TW: What was going through your mind when you were on the same field as many of the ball players you idolized as a kid?

Mederos: “I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t different being out there with Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon as opposed to Roc (Riggio) or Nolan (McLean). But at the end of the day, they’re all just people. Mike Trout is just as human as Shohei Ohtani, even if it doesn’t seem like it in games when (Ohtani) does some of the things he’s able to do. They’re all people in the end. And if you think of them as anything else or as higher ups, you’ll succumb to pressure.”

TW: What is the most difficult facet for a baseball player making his MLB debut?

Mederos: “I’d definitely say the emotions that come with it. I mean, I’ve said it’s just a game and the people you’re playing with are also people too. But you have to contain your emotions. You have to stay within yourself. For me, that meant mapping out my day. Because in the end, and I know this is so obvious, but life as a college player, and even as a player in the minors is so entirely different than that as a big leaguer.

“In college, you’re playing three, four games a week. In the MLB, you’re playing almost every day. And then getting thrown into it as quickly as I was in the middle of the regular season, it’s a lot. But if it’s what you want, you’ll make time for it, which I have done everything I can (to make that happen). So really it all comes down to managing yourself, as I said.”

TW: What there any excess of relief when you got that first out?

Mederos: “I’d say the adrenaline boost got higher after that first out against (Christian) Walker (Diamondbacks first baseman). The relief really came at the end of the game when it was all over. It flew by so fast, and even though we lost, it all began to hit me then.”

TW: How much contact have you had with your OSU family since your debut?

Mederos: “A lot, actually. I’ve spoken with Josh (Holliday), Rob (Walton), Matt (Holliday), Victor (Romero) even Roland Fanning, who’s now at Austin Peay obviously. They’ve all been very receptive and very supportive since it happened. Which, Josh and Rob are two of the best coaches I think in all of college baseball. But they’ve been so, so supportive and really, it’s just who they are. It’s why I love the OSU baseball family so much.”

TW: What was the biggest lesson you learned at OSU?

Mederos: “To be honest, probably the fact that there’s good and there’s value in finding the good in a loss. Obviously, losing is never good. I hate losing more than the person next to me on any given day. But one thing (Josh Holliday) taught me, and it’s what makes him such a good coach and so relatable, is the importance in staying positive after a loss. He always tells his players not to beat themselves up after a loss. He makes each one seem a lot less severe than it is in reality.”

TW: How much did you learn from Rob Walton at OSU?

Mederos: "I learned so much from him. Rob Walton is one of the easiest coaches to talk to. I mean this with all sincerity when I say that I would not be here without (Walton). When you sit down with him and have a one-on-one (conversation), you see the pitching genius in him. You see his stance on certain analytics and pitching techniques and he makes you realize the bigger picture.

"A lot of people question him when the pitching staff isn't performing well. They hate him because there isn't instant gratification. But sometimes, it all comes down to us, as in the pitchers, executing pitches and performing better.

TW: How surreal is it to reflect on where you are after your exodus from Cuba at such a young age?

Mederos: "Sometimes it's hard to look back on that. But just seeing how much I've grown as a person, a baseball player and as a man in that span, it's so surreal. It gives me a reminder that everything in life happens for a reason."

TW: Speaking of surreal, how special for you is it to see a handful of your former (OSU) teammates in the same position you were in two years ago with the draft this Sunday?

Mederos: "I know Roc (Riggio), Marcus (Brown), Nolan (McLean) and (David Mendham) are all going to have lengthy careers in the majors.

"It's cool to see them all in the same scenario I was in not too long ago. But I know they'll all do well."