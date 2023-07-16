ARLINGTON, Texas — Terry Mohajir made sure to soak in the moment as he stood in awe next to the Dallas star, near midfield of AT&T Stadium.

“This is special,” he said with a smile.

The Central Florida Athletic Director was present for both days of the 2023 Big 12 Media Days, hoping to get a proper gauge of the set up leading into the regular season. He’d attended past media days when UCF was still part of the American Athletic Conference — albeit, through zoom.

But this one was particularly special. This one embarked the Knights on their inaugural season as a Power 5 athletic program.

After being hired away from his alma mater of Arkansas State, for the same position at UCF, the Knights have compiled a 18-9 overall record with an appearance in the 2022 AAC conference championship, as well as a 2-3 record against Power 5 opponents — of course, highlighted by a win over in-state SEC foe Florida in the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl.

Mohajir spoke with the Tulsa World at the Big 12 Media Days, discussing the importance of UCF’s jump to the Power 5 level, why the Knights deserve the opportunity to compete at that level and how he anticipates their first season as a Big 12 program playing out.

Tulsa World: What is your overall impression from your first Big 12 Media Day?

Terry Mohajir: “Everything has been great. I love having an event like this at such a historic and prestigious venue, one that our players strive to obviously play at some day in the future. The past couple years or so, we’ve had to zoom in for our (AAC) media days. So, being able to be here at this great venue in person is pretty cool.”

TW: How pivotal is having a head coach like Gus Malzahn with SEC experience, who’s not deprived of success as a head coach to lead UCF through the transition from AAC to Big 12?

Mohajir: “I think it’s great. I really do. I mean, I really think it’s important to have coaches like (Malzahn) who have a high level and long history of success, who actually know what success at the Power 5 level looks like. But most importantly, it’s paramount to have a coach that knows how to recruit at a high level, like he did at Auburn. At the end of the day, you can have great coaches, good guys, (some of) the best in the nation. But if you can’t evaluate talent and you can’t recruit at a high level, then you’re really gonna have a difficult time winning.”

TW: Malzahn referred to UCF’s football program as a “gold mine,” why is that the case?

Mohajir: “Well, first off, no (state) except for Texas really, produces the high school talent that the state of Florida does. So, I really think the upside of the program is apparent. I think it’s rather obvious. Plus, I think our fan base is as good as it gets. I mean, the size of it and the love, passion and grit that our student body and alumni have is phenomenal. I think recruits, especially local ones, feel that. Our location, regional wise, we’re in a phenomenal location. We’re centered in one of the nation’s best vacation locations.”

TW: Speaking of recruiting, how pivotal is having the Big 12 logo on your football field for recruiting?

Mohajir: “As (important) as it gets. (In) some of the conversations that I had with Commissioner (Brett) Yormark, I told him that I think a lot of people truly underestimate the power of the Big 12 conference. I think folks underestimate the power of expanding it to Florida. We’re seeing it a lot already from a recruiting standpoint, how powerful it really is. Being able to plant a Big 12 flag in the middle of the state of Florida, that’s big time.”

TW: What do you think of (UCF’s) inaugural Big 12 schedule?

Mohajir: “It’s certainly no joke. Kansas State and Baylor, the two defending Big 12 conference champions, to start off our first season in (the Big 12) it’s a tall task. Of course, then we also have to play teams like Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, it’s gonna be a lot, but we can handle it.”

“TW: What do the coming years look like as (UCF) eases into the Big 12 and gradually become full financial members of the conference?

Mohajir: “Yeah, we’re gonna compete for a Big 12 title and hopefully a national title. We have the roster talent. We have the location. We certainly have the head coach and the coaching staff. Now it’s just a matter of executing. All that other stuff will come gradually. We’ll ease into it, and when we do, everything I feel like will come into place for us.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.