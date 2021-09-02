Q&A: Brandon Weeden on broadcasting, OU/Texas, OSU's future and the 2011 Big 12 championship team

This season marks 10 years since you were a part of that Big 12 title team. Does it feel like a decade has gone by?

“It’s crazy it’s been 10 years. Some of it feels like it was just yesterday. I went to practice on Tuesday and you just look back at these teams. Our team had a bond. The locker room was one of the best I’ve been in. We were such a tight-knit group. It was an awesome team to be a part of.”

In what ways does that particular season still live on in your everyday life?

“My seven-year-old is getting old enough to follow sports. He’s starting to understand what dad did at OSU. I’m out and I’ll sign autographs. He asked if he could watch me play so we’ve started watching some of those highlights from 2011. He knows who Justin Blackmon is. He knows who Joseph Randle is. He knows Josh Cooper. He was an afterthought in 2011, but now he’s starting to understand. It’s really cool.”

I’ll finish here: On Saturday you’ll be back working at Boone Pickens, but in a very different role. What do you anticipate it’s going to feel like?

“It’s going to be a little weird that first quarter just watching the game from that perspective. I’m excited. I’m really just excited. I’m anxious to see this team. I think this defense has a chance to maybe be Gundy’s best defense. Watching from that vantage point with a suit and tie is going to be a little weird. But we’re going to have some fun.”

