Pressure pushing Cowboys into Bedlam regular-season-finale Sunday

STILLWATER — When Oklahoma State’s wrestling program returned to Stillwater last Sunday, following the 23-9 dual defeat to Iowa at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, coach John Smith didn’t send his wrestlers home.
“We practiced right when we got back,” said redshirt senior Kaden Gfeller. “When the bus got here. We came up here and practiced.”
The loss to the Hawkeyes at the home of Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers marked the Cowboys’ fourth defeat in five tries. So they got off the bus and practiced for 45 minutes, then ran the stadium stairs inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.
“Kind of righting the wrong as soon as we could,” said Wyatt Sheets, another redshirt senior. “We lost and just kind of said, ‘We’re going to come here and work out. Not going to take time off.’”
The Sunday session kicked off a high-octane week of practice for OSU ahead of the regular-season’s final weekend.
The 12th-ranked Cowboys opened strong Friday night, throttling visiting Bucknell 32-6 in an effort highlighted by wins by Daton Fix, Carter Young and Gavin Stika. On Sunday, OSU closes the regular season with a home dual at 2 p.m. Sunday against No. 24 Oklahoma ahead of next weekend’s trek to Tulsa’s BOK Center for the Big 12 Championship.
With his Cowboys at 12-4 on the season, Smith is looking for a bit more from OSU on Sunday, but acknowledged that the most important competitions of the season lie ahead in March.
“You want to see a level of intensity,” the coach said. “You want to see a level of excitement that we’re all looking for.
“We’ve had a lot of years where we went undefeated in dual meets and didn’t quite get there at the end. Which one is better, right? We have a chance to better ourselves still.”
One Cowboy who won’t feature for the Cowboys on Sunday or in the postseason is sophomore AJ Ferrari. The defending national champion at 197 pounds has not competed since a Jan. 24 car crash and Smith confirmed this week that Ferrari’s 2022 season is over.
“I just think there’s just too much there in the end,” Smith said. “Just not enough to recover before nationals. The percentage of the opportunity to even be able to do that was really low. Didn’t know that until late. When you find that out, you take a little shot to the head.“
Ferrari held a record of 10-0 as the top-ranked wrestler in his class at the time of the crash. Stika, a redshirt junior, earned his second dual win in Ferrari’s place Friday night.
OU arrives for Bedlam winners of three of its past five duals. The Sooners are led by Joey Prata at 125 pounds and Willie McDougald at 149 pounds. The pair enter Sunday with win streaks of five and nine matches, respectively.
The wrestling continued into postgame handshakes the last time the schools met on Dec. 12, 2021, in Norman. After OSU’s decisive 31-3 victory, Ferrari and OU heavyweight Josh Heindselman exchanged words, then shoves before Ferrari grappled Heindselman to the ground where the pair of wrestlers were separated by teammates.
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby later issued both athletes a public reprimand. Smith was asked this earlier week if the teams would skip the handshake line in the follow-up meeting.
“I don’t think we have a problem,” Smith said. … ”Hopefully we won’t. I’ll talk with (OU coach Lou) Roselli before the match. Whatever he thinks, I’ll be happy to do.”
With Ferrari missing and four regular-season losses already under their belt, uncertainty in the postseason lies ahead for the Cowboys. They get one more tune-up against the Sooners on Sunday.
Pressure is a feature, not a bug in Smith’s program. And it’s pressure the Cowboys’ coach is welcoming with plenty of questions still to be answered entering Sunday’s season finale.
“I see no problem with the fact that we feel pressure,” Smith said. “We feel like we have to do this. Things don’t happen without that. All-Americans. National champions. Those don’t happen without the pressure pushing you.”