Pressure pushing Cowboys into Bedlam regular-season-finale Sunday

With his Cowboys at 12-4 on the season, Smith is looking for a bit more from OSU on Sunday, but acknowledged that the most important competitions of the season lie ahead in March.

“You want to see a level of intensity,” the coach said. “You want to see a level of excitement that we’re all looking for.

“We’ve had a lot of years where we went undefeated in dual meets and didn’t quite get there at the end. Which one is better, right? We have a chance to better ourselves still.”

One Cowboy who won’t feature for the Cowboys on Sunday or in the postseason is sophomore AJ Ferrari. The defending national champion at 197 pounds has not competed since a Jan. 24 car crash and Smith confirmed this week that Ferrari’s 2022 season is over.