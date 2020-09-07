Postponing the season opener against Tulsa eliminates the one-week buffer the Cowboys had between its first two games

College football is back but Oklahoma State and Tulsa will have to wait at least one week longer.

The season opener that was scheduled to kick off in Boone Pickens Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday has been postponed to Sept. 19. The postponement occurred because COVID-19 related issues caused disruptions in Tulsa’s preseason camp.

A Tulsa release stated the Golden Hurricane had a nine-day pause in preseason camp because of multiple positive tests. That only allowed Tulsa to participate in seven practices during the 17-day preseason camp.

The adjusted Big 12 schedule allowed for the Cowboys to have an off week between hosting Tulsa on Saturday and West Virginia on Sept. 26. That extra off week between games has been eliminated with the postponement of the home opener.

Oklahoma State released its most recent COVID-19 testing update on Monday that included seven active positive tests for OSU football. That is five more positives than the testing update from last week.

Postponing Saturday’s game to allow more practice time for Tulsa also gives the Cowboys an extra week to prepare for the season. However, it takes away the extra buffer OSU had between the first two games.