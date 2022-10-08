Pivotal third-quarter plays elevate OSU to 41-31 win against Texas Tech

STILLWATER — Jason Taylor thought it was going to be his.

Late in the third quarter, Oklahoma State’s senior safety dropped back in coverage, pacing behind Texas Tech receiver Mason Tharp.

As Tharp darted toward the middle of the field, and Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton fired the ball intended for his receiver, Taylor thought he had a great chance at intercepting the pass. But before he could make a play at the ball, another body flew in from if him.

It was OSU’s linebacker Mason Cobb who corralled the interception, returning it 13 yards and setting up a suddenly humming Cowboys offense in the red zone.

“All I saw was like two people, the ref and Mason, fly in front of my face,” Taylor said. “I tried to get a block, I didn’t want to get a block in the back (penalty), but if I got that block he would have scored.”

While Mason didn’t find the end zone, the Cowboys scored a chip-shot field goal from the turnover several plays later to regain a lead they had lost a quarter earlier. And on a breezy fall afternoon in Stillwater, the Cowboys would maintain that lead, eventually winning 41-31 against Texas Tech at Boone Pickens Stadium.

“Fortunately, we’ve got enough veteran guys that get it,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “We’ve been in these battles before. In the end, there wasn’t any panic, guys had a clear mind, they were able to listen and absorb information. There was no panic.”

After ballooning their lead early in the first quarter with touchdowns from wide receiver Bryson Green and quarterback Spencer Sanders, OSU (5-0 overall, 2-0 Big 12) found themselves trailing by four points at halftime.

While the university took the 20-minute intermission to celebrate former great Bob Fenimore — inducting him into the Cowboy Ring of Honor with a special ceremony — the Cowboys focused on adjustments in the locker room.

“The adjustments we made didn’t fit that first drive,” Gundy said of how the team looked out of the half.

“We didn’t execute down in there. We ended up getting three points, but then they countered us. They came back and got a (touchdown) on us.”

That touchdown — a 2-yard run by TTU running back SaRodorick Thompson — boosted the Red Raiders' lead to eight points, their highest of the game.

OSU was forced into another punt on the following possession, pinning Texas Tech (3-3, 1-2) inside its 10-yard line. Two consecutive pass plays set the Red Raiders up with a third-and-1. Trailing by eight, OSU’s defense made a pivotal play with defensive end Colling Oliver hitting Thompson in the backfield followed by safety Kendal Daniels taking down the Red Raiders running back for a loss of seven.

After Tech punter Austin McNamara booted the ball 46 yards, OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders quickly moved the ball downfield, hitting receiver John Paul Richardson on a 13-yard pass and Brennan Presley on a route of 23.

The Cowboys offense then traded of runs between RB Dominic Richardson and Sanders, who four plays later wouldn’t be denied of the goal line, taking a hard hit from Tech's defense and scoring.

“I never like seeing my QB take hits,” said Green, who finished with five catches for 115 yards. “I know he’ll take it for Cowboy football, he’s a strong dude who will put his body on the line to make plays.”

OSU’s offense remained on the field for a two-point conversion attempt, one that would be successful after wide receiver Jaden Bray scored on a jet sweep.

With the game tied at 31, defense again became a premium for the Cowboys.

Enter Cobb, who picked off Morton’s second throw of the ensuing drive, setting up kicker Tanner Brown to drill a 24-yard field goal and give OSU a lead. Brown would finish 4-for-4 on field goals for OSU.

In the fourth, the defense would again stymie Tech’s offense, holding the unit scoreless for the remainder of the game. OSU would add an insurance touchdown in the fourth — a 7-yard rush by Richardson to seal another conference win.

But next time, Cobb just hopes he can return one for a touchdown.

“I haven’t ran the ball in a couple years,” said Cobb, who played tight end in high school. “I guess it’s a little harder to get out.”