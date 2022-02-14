Pitcher Kelly Maxwell looks the part of an ace on Cowgirls’ season opening road trip

Last week, days before Oklahoma State opened its 2022 season in Tempe, Ariz., coach Kenny Gajewski detailed a Cowgirls’ pitching rotation bolstered by transfers and spoke unequivocally about the ace he expects to lead OSU in the circle this spring.

Minutes later, Kelly Maxwell shared a similar assurance as her coach, seemingly ready to helm the potentially potent rotation.

“I think I've had my time to learn and grow as a person and even just as a pitcher,” Maxwell said of her role as the No. 1 starter. “I think I'm ready. I think I’ve got some new tricks in the bag.”

The left-hander from Friendswood, Texas, looked the part at the Kajikawa Classic, where the Cowgirls (4-1) began their 2022 campaign over the weekend. Maxwell (2-0) fanned 21 batters in 11.0 scoreless innings to begin her redshirt junior season, allowing only three hits across three appearances — all OSU wins — in the desert.

She held hosts Arizona State to one hit and struck out seven Sun Devils over 5.0 shutout innings in Thursday’s opener, picking up win No. 1 with help from Hayley Busby’s three-run blast.