Pitcher Kelly Maxwell looks the part of an ace on Cowgirls’ season opening road trip

Last week, days before Oklahoma State opened its 2022 season in Tempe, Ariz., coach Kenny Gajewski detailed a Cowgirls’ pitching rotation bolstered by transfers and spoke unequivocally about the ace he expects to lead OSU in the circle this spring.
Minutes later, Kelly Maxwell shared a similar assurance as her coach, seemingly ready to helm the potentially potent rotation.
“I think I've had my time to learn and grow as a person and even just as a pitcher,” Maxwell said of her role as the No. 1 starter. “I think I'm ready. I think I’ve got some new tricks in the bag.”
The left-hander from Friendswood, Texas, looked the part at the Kajikawa Classic, where the Cowgirls (4-1) began their 2022 campaign over the weekend. Maxwell (2-0) fanned 21 batters in 11.0 scoreless innings to begin her redshirt junior season, allowing only three hits across three appearances — all OSU wins — in the desert.
She held hosts Arizona State to one hit and struck out seven Sun Devils over 5.0 shutout innings in Thursday’s opener, picking up win No. 1 with help from Hayley Busby’s three-run blast.
Maxwell came on in relief in the second-leg of Friday’s double-header to retire six Utah Utes on strikes in 3.0 innings before picking up a save in relief of Miranda Elish in Saturday’s weekend finale against Missouri State.
Of the 35 batters Maxwell faced in her three appearances, only five reached base.
Gajewski, the seventh-year coach, has called this OSU unit the “deepest” pitching rotation he’s assembled since arriving in Stillwater. Maxwell's opening weekend offered plenty of indication that she’s indeed ready to lead it.
Further down the rotation
Behind Maxwell, the Cowgirls’ potential in the circle this spring hinges on Elish and Day. The opening weekend delivered mixed results for the pair of transfers.
Elish (1-1), the former Oregon and Texas star, allowed two runs on three hits in her OSU debut in the 5-2 win over Arizona State.
The Cowgirls’ lone loss came in Game 1 on Friday against Duke in the first start Elish's OSU career. She allowed two more runs and took the loss in the 4-0 defeat while striking out six in 5.1 innings.
Elish’s finest performance of the weekend came Saturday, when she gave up a first inning run then blanked Missouri State over the next three innings en route to her first win in an OSU uniform.
Day (0-0), the Illinois State transfer, tossed a perfect 7th inning and debuted with a save in the opener.
She made the start in Game 2 Friday and fanned six Utah batters, allowing three runs over 4.0 innings before Maxwell claimed the win in relief. Day earned another save Saturday with 2.0 innings of scoreless work in OSU’s 3-1 win over California Baptist.
Her four appearances led all Cowgirl pitchers over the five-game road trip.
Factor and Cottrill start hot at the plate
Before OSU hit the road last week, Gajewski mentioned a pair of OSU hitters who’d impressed him in the preseason.
“I would say that Julia (Cottrill) and (Chyenne) Factor have probably been the top two hitters since we’ve been back,” he said.
That duo delivered for the Cowgirls across the opening weekend.
Factor, the senior outfielder, went 5-for-16 at the plate with a pair of home runs, including her walk-off blast in Saturday’s 4-3 win over Utah. Her 11 total bases pace OSU,
Florida transfer Cottrill made four starts at catcher and flashed her bat in her debut appearances with the Cowgirls. The former Stillwater High School standout notched four hits in nine at-bats and drove in a run against Missouri State.
Cottrill’s .500 on-base percentage stands tied for the lead among OSU’s batters.
More OSU notes
Freshman Tatum Clopton (1-0) allowed a run on two hits and two walks while earning a win in her first career start against California Baptist Saturday. The right-hander from Lawrence, Kan., was FloSoftball’s seventh-ranked recruit in the class of 2021.
Sophomore outfielder Avery Hobson doubled against Utah and went 4-for-8 at the plate in four games. Hobson hit .309 in 45 games as a freshman last spring.
After winning the starting spot at second base, freshman Brianna Evans tallied four hits and two walks in 12 plate appearances. Kansas transfer Morgyn Wynne lone hit in nine at-bats was a home run against Missouri State.