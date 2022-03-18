Penn State leads NCAA wrestling championships; OSU's Fix into finals

Penn State advanced six wrestlers to the semifinals and at least three to the finals of the NCAA championships Friday in Detroit and opened a double-digit lead over Michigan in the team race.

The Nittany Lions had 73 points after the quarterfinals. Michigan had 62.5 and Arizona State 53.

Oklahoma State was tied for 14th with Minnesota with 34 points.

Oklahoma State's Daton Fix defeated Arizona State's Michael McGee 5-1 in the 133-pound semifinals to reach the national finals for the third time. He will face No. 1 seed Roman Bravo-Young of Penn State in the final on Saturday in a rematch of last year's final, which Bravo-Young won.

OSU's Dustin Plott, after falling 8-3 against Michigan's Logan Massa in the quarterfinals earlier Saturday, won his consolation-round matchup against Ohio State's Ethan Smith, 9-7 in sudden victory overtime. That earned Plott, the No. 6 seed, at least eighth place, and with it All-America status at 174 pounds.

The Cowboys' Kaden Gfeller won two consolation matches at 149 pounds early Friday, including a 2-1 decision over Oklahoma's Willie McDougald, in a rematch of the Big 12 Final from two weeks ago, which Gfeller also won. Gfeller lost in the fourth round, though, 7-4 to No. 3 seed Austin Gomez of Wisconsin. Dakota Geer (184) dropped a wild, 18-13 decision to Iowa State's Marcus Coleman in the third round of wrestlebacks.

Oklahoma's Joey Prata (125 pounds) came up one win short of All-America status, winning three straight matches in the wrestlebacks before falling to Northwestern's Michael DeAugustino 2-0 Friday night.

OU's Jake Woodley (197) lost to Yonger Bastida of Iowa State 5-4 in the consolation bracket, with a chance to become a back-to-back All-American. Woodley had defeated Bastida all three previous times they had faced each other, including a 1-0 win at the Big 12 Championship.

McDougald (149), Anthony Mantanona (174) and Keegan Moore (184) all lost in their second consolation match for OU on Friday and were knocked out of the tournament.

Penn State's four defending individual champions moved on.

Bravo-Young became a four-time All-American with a 13-6 decision over No. 25 seed Brian Courtney of Virginia. Nick Lee, No. 1 at 141, pinned No. 8 Grant Willits of Oregon State to become Penn State's first five-time All-American.

Nick Lee, the No. 1 seed at 141, and Carter Starocci, No. 1 at 174, also each won their semifinal matchups to advance to the finals. Aaron Brooks, No. 2 at 184, had a 13-2 major decision over No. 7 Kaleb Romero of Ohio State in the semifinals.

Max Dean, No. 1 at 197, scored a third-period takedown for a 4-3 decision over No. 8 Lou Deprez of Binghamton in the semifinals. Greg Kerkvliet, No. 4 at heavyweight, picked up a 7-1 decision over No. 12 Christian Lance of Nebraska.

Penn State is trying to win its ninth team championship in 11 years after finishing second to Iowa last year.

Michigan, which has five wrestlers in the semifinals, won the Big Ten Tournament over Penn State and is going for its first national title in the sport.

Arizona State has four wrestlers in semifinals as it pursues its first national title since 1988.