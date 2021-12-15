Pawhuska's Mason GIlkey signs with OSU -- his `dream school'

PAWHUSKA — Pawhuska coach Matt Hennesy said the Wednesday signings of Mason Gilkey to Oklahoma State and Jack Long to Tennessee Tech made the 2022 PHS signing class the first in school history to pen two players to play Division-I football.

Gilkey, a wide receiver, only took about six hours to make up his mind after he was offered by the Cowboys in February.

After head coach Mike Gundy called Hennesy to offer the then-junior, Hennesy met Gilkey to relay the message.

“(Mason) couldn’t believe it,” Hennesy said. “I said, ‘is that good?’ He said ‘That’s my dream school.

“I said ‘here’s the deal, you need to go home, you need to visit with your parents, talk to your family, and then sleep on it, and if you still feel that way in the morning, you need to commit.’ ”

Gilkey called Oklahoma State assistant Kasey Dunn to commit by 6 that evening.

“I was like, ‘I know. I already know,’” Gilkey said.

Eighty miles separate Gilkey's family and former coaches in Pawhuska from Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.