Pack's game-winner drops Cowboys below .500 in 71-68 loss to Kansas State

Nigel Pack knocked down his first seven field goal attempts against Oklahoma State Wednesday night. Kansas State’s sophomore guard showed up late for the Wildcats, too.
Pack’s deep 3-pointer over guard Isaac Likekele handed the hosts a decisive lead with 2.2 seconds remaining in Kansas State’s 71-68 win at Bramlage Coliseum, handing the Cowboys a fourth consecutive loss and dropping OSU (10-11, 3-6 Big 12) below .500 for the first time this season.
“They made the plays late that were the difference today,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said on the Cowboys Sports Radio Network after the game.
Bryce Thompson poured in a career-high 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting to lead the Cowboys. Rondel Walker, in his third straight start, poured in a season-best 18 points in the defeat.
The pair of sophomore guards combined for 25 second half points and OSU led 62-57 on Thompson’s jumper with 8:11 to play. But the Cowboys missed six of their final nine field goal attempts while the Wildcats chipped away at the lead, tying the game at 66-66 with Mark Smith’s basket with 2:14 remaining.
Pack, who scored 22 points 9-for-17 shooting from the field, sunk the game-winning triple 2:12 seconds later. Avery Anderson’s follow-up half court heave clanged off the backboard, cementing OSU’s longest Big 12 losing streak since 2019-20 as Kansas State (11-10, 3-6,) snapped a three-game skid.
“Marked improvement in (playing together) just from the last game,” Boynton said, two days after criticizing his team for “selfish” play in a Monday press conference . “I thought we competed the right way. We’ve got to play a little bit smarter in certain scenarios and we’ve got to be a little tougher late.”
Up next for the Cowboys is a visit from Oklahoma on Saturday at 11 a.m.
“We need to come out and play well,” Boynton said. “Our guys will definitely know how important that game is come Saturday.”
Bryce Williams did not dress for a fourth game in a row due to an ankle injury that has sidelined the Cowboys’ senior guard since Jan. 19.
Keylan Boone provided bench scoring for OSU, pouring in 11 of his 13 points over a 2:49 stretch of the first half. Avery Anderson dished seven assists and finished with nine points on an efficient 3-of-5 shooting night. Isaac Likekele added six assists of his own.
Thompson operated well from his comfort zone in the mid-range early, tallying eight of his 11 first-half points in the opening nine minutes. His start was bettered only by Pack, who hit all five of his field goal attempts and scored 13 first-half points.
The teams sat level at 19-19 when Boone came in off the bench with 7:40 remaining in the half. The junior wing finished a layup nine seconds later and followed with a trio of 3-pointers. The Cowboys led 32-26 on Thompson’s fast break slam at the end of the 13-7, Boone-powered run.
Thomspon’s basket marked OSU’s last of the half and the Wildcats outscored the visitors 13-0 over the final 3:52 to take hold of a 39-32 halftime lead.
Pack hit his first two field goals of the second half, then finally relented on his eighth attempt. He cooled until the closing minutes, shooting 4-for-12 from the field after halftime.
Walker nailed a trio of 3-pointers and scored 13 points in the second half to finish two points shy of a career-best.
He scored seven straight before Boone capped off a 9-0 run with a stumbling finish in transition to hand OSU a 53-50 with 12:57 left in the game. Thompson’s jumper gave the Cowboys their 62-57 lead with a little more than eight minutes to go.
Then OSU went cold, shooting 33% over the final 7:28. Kansas State, meanwhile, found needed scoring from Smith (19 points, eight rebounds) and Markquis Nowell (12 points) in the closing stages and clawed to the 3-point victory on Pack’s game-winner.
KANSAS STATE 71, OSU 68
OKLAHOMA ST. (10-11)
Cisse 1-2 0-0 2, Anderson 3-5 2-2 9, Likekele 2-5 0-0 4, Thompson 10-14 2-3 22, Walker 6-16 2-2 18, Ke.Boone 5-11 0-0 13, Moncrieffe 0-1 0-0 0, Newton 0-2 0-0 0, T.Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Ka.Boone 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 6-7 68.
KANSAS ST. (11-10)
Bradford 3-6 1-2 7, McGuirl 3-9 0-0 6, Nowell 4-11 2-2 12, Pack 9-17 0-0 22, M.Smith 6-11 5-6 19, Massoud 1-4 0-0 2, Kasubke 1-2 0-0 3, Linguard 0-0 0-0 0, Ezeagu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 8-10 71.
Halftime: KSU 39-32. 3-Point Goals: OSU 8-25 (Walker 4-11, Ke.Boone 3-9, Anderson 1-1, Newton 0-2, Thompson 0-2), KSU 9-23 (Pack 4-7, Nowell 2-5, M.Smith 2-6, Kasubke 1-1, Massoud 0-2, McGuirl 0-2). Rebounds: OSU 28 (Likekele, Moncrieffe 7), KSU 30 (McGuirl 10). Assists: OSU 16 (Anderson 7), KSU. 13 (McGuirl 4). Total Fouls: OSU 12, KSU 9.