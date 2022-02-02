Pack's game-winner drops Cowboys below .500 in 71-68 loss to Kansas State

“Marked improvement in (playing together) just from the last game,” Boynton said, two days after criticizing his team for “selfish” play in a Monday press conference . “I thought we competed the right way. We’ve got to play a little bit smarter in certain scenarios and we’ve got to be a little tougher late.”

Up next for the Cowboys is a visit from Oklahoma on Saturday at 11 a.m.

“We need to come out and play well,” Boynton said. “Our guys will definitely know how important that game is come Saturday.”

Bryce Williams did not dress for a fourth game in a row due to an ankle injury that has sidelined the Cowboys’ senior guard since Jan. 19.

Keylan Boone provided bench scoring for OSU, pouring in 11 of his 13 points over a 2:49 stretch of the first half. Avery Anderson dished seven assists and finished with nine points on an efficient 3-of-5 shooting night. Isaac Likekele added six assists of his own.