Packers place former OSU guard Lane Taylor on IR

The Green Bay Packers on Tuesday placed former Oklahoma State guard Lane Taylor on its injured reserve list.
Taylor, who played only the first two games last year before a season-ending biceps injury, was carted off the field after hurting his right knee in the second half of a Week 1 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
He did not play in Week 2's win over the Detroit Lions.
“It’s significant, obviously,” LaFleur said last week. “My heart goes out to him. Just battling back from the significant injury that he had last year and to get to a position where he was in our starting lineup, certainly he will be missed. I feel bad for him as an athlete, as a man. It takes a lot to come back from a significant injury, and he put the time in and put himself in a great position to have a great year.”
An All-Big 12 first team selection in 2012, Taylor began his pro career as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He played in 79 games since; all with the Packers.
Taylor's contract is set to expire at the end of this season.
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lane Taylor (OSU) is carted off the field after getting injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)