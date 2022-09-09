Pac-12 vs. Big 12: Arizona State visits No. 11 OSU

STILLWATER — Arizona State hasn’t played Oklahoma State in three decades but appears to have a high opinion of the Cowboys heading into Saturday’s meeting at Boone Pickens Stadium.

“All you hear about is Oklahoma, but (people) can go up the street and (see) Oklahoma State’s been pretty good, too,” Sun Devil defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson said this week.

OSU, up to No. 11 in the latest Associated Press poll, has developed a national reputation as a program that has enjoyed success on an annual basis under Mike Gundy, who has delivered 16 consecutive winning seasons.

While the Cowboys have produced seven 10-win seasons since 2010, Arizona State needed close to five decades to achieve that many.

“We’re playing a very good football team,” Arizona State coach Herm Edwards said. “The more you watch them on tape, the more you realize that we’ve got to do a lot of things right.”

The Sun Devils have a 2-1 advantage in the series, having won 30-3 in Stillwater in 1991 and 12-10 in Tempe in 1993. OSU pulled off a 45-3 upset against No. 12 Arizona State at Tempe in 1984 to open a 10-win season.

As part of a home-and-home agreement, the Cowboys make the return trip to Tempe next season, a game also set for Week 2. Of teams currently in the Pac-12, OSU has upcoming series scheduled with Oregon (2025 and 2026) and Colorado (2036 and 2037).

Amid another round of conference realignment, games involving teams from the Big 12 and Pac-12 — Power 5 leagues with a couple of members on their way out — have additional appeal.

Asked about that storyline Monday, Gundy said: “The Big 12 is already (ahead of the Pac-12). … We’re in good shape.”