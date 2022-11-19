Overwhelming first quarter leads Sooners to bowl eligibility and 28-13 win over No. 22 Oklahoma State

NORMAN — Oklahoma used a blazing start to mount a 28-0 first-quarter advantage en route to a 28-13 win over No. 22 Oklahoma State in the 117th playing of the Bedlam rivalry at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Saturday night.

Early scoring runs via Sooners Dillon Gabriel and Eric Gray and Gabriel’s passing touchdowns to Jalil Farooq and Drake Stoops had the Sooners’ up four scores after 14:51 in a record-setting first quarter. OU (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) gained only 137 more yards the rest of the way and was outscored by the Cowboys 13-0 over the final three quarters, but held on long enough for DaShaun White’s game-sealing, fourth-quarter interception.

Gabriel completed 20-of-30 passes for 259 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in his Bedlam debut. On the other side, Spencer Sanders’ three first-half interceptions — picked off by Sooners C.J. Coldon, Jonah Laulu and Billy Bowman — helped dig OSU’s early hole. The Cowboys’ fourth-year passer threw 67 times for 381 yards and a touchdown with four interceptions in his first start under center for OSU (7-4, 4-4 Big 12) since Oct. 15.

The Sooners’ win in Brent Venables’ Bedlam debut as a head coach improves OU to 91-19-7 in 117 all-time meetings with the Cowboys. OSU coach Mike Gundy is now 3-15 against OU dating to 2005.

At six wins, the Sooners have secured postseason bowl eligibility for a 24th consecutive season dating back to 1998, the second-longest such streak in the nation. The 11-game mark represents the latest the Sooners have clinched its place in the postseason over the course of that run.

OU used four straight completions on its opening drive to set up Gabriel’s fifth rushing score of the season, handing the hosts a 7-0 lead 1:17 into the action.

The Sooners padded their lead on the subsequent series with a nine-play, 93-yard scoring drive ending on Farooq’s 30-yard touchdown reception. OU led 21-0 at the 8:15 mark of the first quarter on Eric Gray’s 11th rushing score of the year and the Sooners’ lead ballooned further to 28-0 on Stoops' 23-yard touchdown catch 6:48 later.

OU’s 28 first-quarter points were its most all season and marked its largest-ever first-quarter lead against the Cowboys. The Sooners’ 299 first-quarter yards were the second-most in a quarter in program history against any opponent.

OSU kicker Tanner Brown got the Cowboys on the board with his 24-yard field goal with 4:05 remaining in the second quarter, sending the visitors to the locker room down 28-3.

The Sooners went scoreless after the rollocking start and OSU slowly crept back into the game. Sanders found Quinton Stewart for a two-yard touchdown connection late in the third quarter and cut the OU lead to 28-13 on Brown’s 25-yard field goal with 12:37 remaining.

The Cowboys found themselves again driving deep into OU territory in the fourth quarter, all the way down to the Sooners’ 16-yard line before Sanders fired his fourth pick of the night into the arms of White, dashing OSU’s late comeback hopes with 5:42 remaining.

Up next, OU travels to face Texas Tech in Week 13 (6:30 p.m. Nov. 26, FS1). OSU concludes its regular season against West Virginia in Stillwater (11 a.m. Nov. 26, ESPN2).