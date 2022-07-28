OU's Mims, OSU's Evers, TU's Brin on Wuerffel watch list

Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Davis Brin rolls out looking for receiver during the game against Navy Midshipmen at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, OK on 10/29/21. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Brett Rojo
Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma and Texas Tech in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State safety Tanner McCalister (2) and defensive tackle Brendon Evers (98) tackle Baylor running back Abram Smith (7) during the Big 12 Championship game between Oklahoma State and Baylor at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Oklahoma receiver Marvin Mims, Oklahoma State defensive tackle Brendon Evers and Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin are on the preseason watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, which honors college football's most impactful leaders in community service.
The award is given to players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society and inspire greater service in the world. The recipient will be announced Dec. 8.
Photos: OU, OSU and TU players on 2022 preseason award watch lists
TU QB Davis Brin
OSU DT Brendon Evers
OU QB Dillon Gabriel
OU RB Eric Gray
OU OL Anton Harrison
OSU P Tom Hutton
TU PK Zack Long
OSU DE Brock Martin
OU WR Marvin Mims
OSU DE Collin Oliver
OSU RB Dominic Richardson
OSU QB Spencer Sanders
OU P Michael Turk
OU LB David Ugwoegbu
OU TE Brayden Willis
TU P Lachlan Wilson
OSU C Preston Wilson
OSU OG Hunter Woodard
Oklahoma's Anton Harrison and Oklahoma State's Hunter Woodard landed on the 2022 preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy (best interior lineman) Tuesday morning, among the 89 interior lineman representing all 10 FBS conferences.
Oklahoma’s Eric Gray and Oklahoma State’s Dominic Richardson are two of the 73 FBs running backs named to the preseason watchlist for the 2022 Doak Walker Award released Wednesday morning. The award, first established in 1990, is given annually to the nation’s top running back.
