 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU's Mims, OSU's Evers, TU's Brin on Wuerffel watch list

  • Updated
  • 0

Oklahoma receiver Marvin Mims, Oklahoma State defensive tackle Brendon Evers and Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin are on the preseason watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, which honors college football's most impactful leaders in community service.

The award is given to players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society and inspire greater service in the world. The recipient will be announced Dec. 8.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert