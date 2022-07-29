OU's Dillon Gabriel, OSU's Spencer Sanders on Walter Camp watch list

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders and Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel are among 52 FBS players on the watch list for the 2022 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, announced Friday by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.
Both quarterbacks are on the watch list for the Maxwell and Davey O'Brien awards in addition to Walter Camp, which is the nation's fourth-oldest individual college football accolade.
The returning All-Big 12 quarterback after leading the conference in total offense and total offense per game in 2021, Sanders has 24 wins as OSU's starter and needs eight more to tie Mason Rudolph for the most wins as a starting quarterback in school history.
His 6,911 career passing yards total ranks among the top 10 of all returning Power Five players and stands as the second-most in school history for any player entering his senior season.
Gabriel started 25 games in three seasons at UCF, throwing for 8,037 yards and 70 touchdowns while completing 60.7% of his passes. Despite missing the last 10 games of 2021 with an injury, his 70 touchdown passes rank third nationally during the past three years.
Photos: OU, OSU and TU players on 2022 preseason award watch lists
TU QB Davis Brin
OSU DT Brendon Evers
OU QB Dillon Gabriel
OU RB Eric Gray
OU OL Anton Harrison
OSU P Tom Hutton
TU PK Zack Long
OSU DE Brock Martin
OU WR Marvin Mims
OSU DE Collin Oliver
OSU WR Brennan Presley
OSU RB Dominic Richardson
OSU QB Spencer Sanders
OU P Michael Turk
OU LB David Ugwoegbu
OU TE Brayden Willis
TU P Lachlan Wilson
OSU C Preston Wilson
OSU OG Hunter Woodard
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
Oklahoma's Anton Harrison and Oklahoma State's Hunter Woodard landed on the 2022 preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy (best interior lineman) Tuesday morning, among the 89 interior lineman representing all 10 FBS conferences.