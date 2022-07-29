OU's Dillon Gabriel, OSU's Spencer Sanders on Walter Camp watch list

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders and Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel are among 52 FBS players on the watch list for the 2022 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, announced Friday by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Both quarterbacks are on the watch list for the Maxwell and Davey O'Brien awards in addition to Walter Camp, which is the nation's fourth-oldest individual college football accolade.

The returning All-Big 12 quarterback after leading the conference in total offense and total offense per game in 2021, Sanders has 24 wins as OSU's starter and needs eight more to tie Mason Rudolph for the most wins as a starting quarterback in school history.

His 6,911 career passing yards total ranks among the top 10 of all returning Power Five players and stands as the second-most in school history for any player entering his senior season.

Gabriel started 25 games in three seasons at UCF, throwing for 8,037 yards and 70 touchdowns while completing 60.7% of his passes. Despite missing the last 10 games of 2021 with an injury, his 70 touchdown passes rank third nationally during the past three years.