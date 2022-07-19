OU's DIllon Gabriel, OSU's Spencer Sanders on O'Brien watch list

Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders and Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel are among 35 FBS players on the watch list for the 2022 Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award, announced Tuesday by the Davey O'Brien Foundation.
Both quarterbacks also were on the Maxwell Ward watch list released Monday. They are the only quarterbacks in the Big 12 on the O'Brien Award watch list.
Sanders was selected to the preseason All-Big 12 team this month while Gabriel was pegged as the conference's preseason newcomer of the year.
The 35-player Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2022 will be announced Oct. 25 and fan voting will play a role in the semifinalist, finalist and winner voting totals when combined with the national selection committee's ballots.
Sixteen semifinalists selected will be named Nov. 8. The Foundation will announce the three finalists Nov. 21 and the 2022 Davey O'Brien Award winner will be unveiled live on ESPN Dec. 8 during The Home Depot College Football Awards.
Photos: Day 1 of Big 12 Media Days
The Big 12 Championship Trophy during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
The College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas offensive lineman Earl Bostick Jr. speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State defensive end Tyler Lay speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas State linebacker Daniel Green speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State defensive end Tyler Lay speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas State defensive tackle Eli Huggins speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State defensive end Tyler Lay speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas offensive lineman Earl Bostick Jr. speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
West Virginia offensive lineman Zach Frazier speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
West Virginia offensive lineman Zach Frazier speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Baylor Ben Sims speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas safety Kenny Logan speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas safety Kenny Logan speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spence Sanders speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spence Sanders speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spence Sanders speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spence Sanders speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spence Sanders speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas safety Kenny Logan speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas safety Kenny Logan speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spence Sanders speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Baylor linebacker Dillion Doyle speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spence Sanders speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spence Sanders speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Outgoing Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, left, and Baylor President Linda Livingstone,right, listen as Big 12 In-Coming Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
In-Coming Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Outgoing Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, left, and Baylor President Linda Livingstone,right, listen as InComing Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday.
Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Texas Tech defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Iowa State linebacker O'Rien Vance speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Texas Tech linebacker Tyree Wilson speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchison speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Texas running bak Bijan Robinson speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchison speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Texas running bak Bijan Robinson speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Texas running bak Bijan Robinson speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Texas running bak Bijan Robinson speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchison speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell smiles after speaking to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables speaks during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
National Football Foundation Chief Operating Officer Matthew Sign speaks during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables smiles while being asked a question Thursday during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire speaks during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables speaks during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables speaks during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables speaks during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables smiles after speaking to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables speaks during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables gets interviewed by kid reporters during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables speaks during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire speaks during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables smiles after speaking to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables speaks during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Oklahoma Associate Athletic Director Mike Houck talks to head coach Brent Venables during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire speaks during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Oklahoma Associate Athletic Director Mike Houck talks to head coach Brent Venables during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables speaks to media during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire speaks during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
National Football Foundation Chief Operating Officer Matthew Sign speaks during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
