OU's DIllon Gabriel, OSU's Spencer Sanders on O'Brien watch list

Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders and Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel are among 35 FBS players on the watch list for the 2022 Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award, announced Tuesday by the Davey O'Brien Foundation.

Both quarterbacks also were on the Maxwell Ward watch list released Monday. They are the only quarterbacks in the Big 12 on the O'Brien Award watch list.

Sanders was selected to the preseason All-Big 12 team this month while Gabriel was pegged as the conference's preseason newcomer of the year.

The 35-player Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2022 will be announced Oct. 25 and fan voting will play a role in the semifinalist, finalist and winner voting totals when combined with the national selection committee's ballots.