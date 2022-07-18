OU's Dillon Gabriel, OSU's Spencer Sanders land on Maxwell Award watch list

Dillon Gabriel and Spencer Sanders landed, respectively, on their first preseason award watch list of the 2022 season Monday morning. It likely won’t be the last for the quarterbacks from Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, either.

Both Gabriel and Sanders have been included among the 85 players across the country chosen to the watch list for the 2022 Maxwell Award, given annually to the most outstanding player in college football. The pair stands among 42 quarterbacks included on the list and six fellow Big 12 Conference selections in Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson, Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn, Texas’ Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy, TCU’s Quentin Johnston and West Virginia’s JT Daniels.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the eventual Heisman Trophy Winner, took home the Maxwell Award in 2021. Semifinalists for the 2022 award will be announced on Nov. 1.

Gabriel’s inclusion follows his selection as the Big 12’s preseason Newcomer of the Year earlier this month as the UCF transfer preps for his first season under center in Norman.

The left-handed passer had thrown for 8,037 and 70 touchdowns to 14 interceptions in 26 career starts before a fractured clavicle capped his junior season to three games last fall. Reunited with former UCF offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby in 2022, Gabriel is set to lead an OU offense substantially altered from the one that led the Big 12 in total offense last season.

The Sooners have three previous Maxwell Award winners in program history: Baker Mayfield (2017), Jason White (2004) and Tommy MacDonald (1956).

Sanders makes the list off the back of his first team All-Big 12 season last fall, which ended in the Cowboys’ 37-35 win over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day.

The redshirt senior returns for his fifth season at OSU with 32 career starts — more than any other offensive player in Stillwater — and 24 career wins under belt that sit eight shy of Mason Rudolph’s program record for a starting quarterback. Sanders enters the year as one of two players in OSU history with more than 5,000 career passing yards and 1,000 career rushing yards.

Barry Sanders secured the Cowboys’ first and only Maxwell Award in his Heisman Trophy winning season in 1988.