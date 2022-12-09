OU's Dillon Gabriel is AP's Big 12 newcomer of the year; 11 players from OU, OSU on All-Big 12 teams

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel was selected Big 12 newcomer of the year by media members who cover the league as part of postseason honors from the Associated Press.
Two Sooners, offensive lineman Anton Harrison and punter Michael Turk, were on the All-Big 12 first team, which also included Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II.
On the second team from OSU were offensive lineman Hunter Woodard, placekicker Tanner Brown and linebacker Mason Cobb along with five Sooners: Gabriel, running back Eric Gray, wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr., offensive lineman Wanya Morris and tight end Brayden Willis.
Gabriel, a junior who also was named Big 12 offensive newcomer of the year by the league’s coaches, leads the Big 12 with 265.9 passing yards per game and ranks second in total offense, pass efficiency rating, yards per completion, yards per pass attempt and passing touchdowns.
Turk, a first-team selection by the league’s coaches and a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award, leads the Big 12 and ranks third nationally with his 46.7 punting average. A sixth-year senior, he has 20 punts of at least 50 yards and 20 that have been downed inside the 20-yard line.
Taylor, a fifth-year senior, is tied for second nationally with six interceptions. In his career, he has scored three non-offensive touchdowns, totaled 147 tackles and been involved in 11 takeaways.
All Big 12
FIRST TEAM
Offense
u-WR - Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State, 6-3, 210, Sr., Jacksonville, Florida
WR - Quentin Johnston, TCU, 6-4, 215, Jr., Temple, Texas
T - Connor Galvin, Baylor, 6-7, 302, Sr., Katy, Texas
T - Anton Harrison, Oklahoma, 6-5, 315, Jr., Washington, D.C.
G - Steve Avila, TCU, 6-4, 330, Sr., Arlington, Texas
G - Cooper Beebe, Kansas State, 6-4, 322, Jr., Kansas City, Kansas
C - Alan Ali, TCU, 6-5, 300, Sr., Fort Worth, Texas
TE - Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas,6-4, 242, So., Denton, Texas
u-QB - Max Duggan, TCU, 6-2, 210, Sr., Council Bluffs, Iowa
u-RB - Bijan Robinson, Texas, 6-0, 222, Jr., Tucson, Arizona
RB - Kendre Miller, TCU, 6-0, 220, Jr., Mount Enterprise, Texas
PK - Griffin Kell, TCU, 6-0, 193, Sr., Arlington, Texas
All-Purpose - Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State, 5-6, 176, Jr., Round Rock, Texas
Defense
u-DE - Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, 6-4, 255, Jr., Kansas City, Missouri
DE – Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech, 6-6, 275, Sr., Henderson, Texas
u-DT – Dante Stills, West Virginia, 6-4, 290, Sr., Fairmont, West Virginia
DT - Siaki Ika, Baylor, 6-4, 358, Jr., Salt Lake City
LB - Jaylan Ford, Texas, 6-3, 234, Jr., Frisco, Texas
LB - DeMarvion Overshown, Texas, 6-4, 220, Sr., Arp, Texas
LB - Dee Winters, TCU, 6-1, 230, Sr., Brenham, Texas
CB - Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU, 5-9, 180, Sr., Waco, Texas
CB - Josh Newton, TCU, 6-0, 195, Jr., Monroe, Louisiana
S - Jason Taylor II, Oklahoma State, 6-0, 215, Oklahoma City
S - Marquis Waters, Texas Tech, 6-1, 215, Sr., Delray Beach, Florida
P - Michael Turk, Oklahoma, 6-0, 231, Sr., Dallas
SECOND TEAM
Offense
WR - Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma, 5-11, 182, Jr., Frisco, Texas
WR - Xavier Worthy, Texas, 6-1, 160, So., Fresno, California
T - Wanya Morris, Oklahoma, 6-6, 310, Sr., Grayson, Georgia
T - Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas, 6-4, 320, Fr., Humble, Texas
G - Hunter Woodard, Oklahoma State, 6-5, 300, Sr., Tuscola, Illinois
G - Grant Miller, Baylor, 6-4, 312, Sr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida
C - Zach Frazier, West Virginia, 6-3, 306, So., Fairmont, West Virginia
TE - Brayden Willis, Oklahoma, 6-4, 240, Sr., Arlington, Texas
QB - Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma, 5-11, 203, Jr., Mililani, Hawaii
RB - Eric Gray, Oklahoma, 5-10, 210, Sr., Memphis, Tennessee
RB - Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State, 5-6, 176, Jr., Round Rock, Texas
PK - Tanner, Brown, Oklahoma State, 6-0, 180, Sr., Saugus, California
All-Purpose - Derius Davis, TCU, 5-10, 175, Sr., Saint Francisville, Louisiana
Defense
DE - Will McDonald IV, Iowa State, 6-4, 245, Sr., Pewaukee, Wisconsin
DE - Lonnie Phelps, Kansas, 6-3, 245, Jr., Cincinnati
DT - Moro Ojomo, Texas, 6-3, 284, Sr., Katy, Texas
DT - Keondre Coburn, Texas, 6-2, 344, Sr., Houston
LB - Mason Cobb, Oklahoma State, 6-0, 230, Jr., Provo, Utah
LB - Dillon Doyle, Baylor, 6-3, 240, Sr., Iowa City, Iowa
LB - Johnny Hodges, TCU, 6-2, 240, Jr., Darnestown, Maryland
CB - Julius Brents, Kansas State, 6-4, 202, Sr., Indianapolis
CB - Cobee Bryant, Kansas, 6-0, 170, So., Evergreen, Alabama
S - Aubrey Burks, West Virginia, 5-11, 201, So., Oakridge, Florida
S - Al Walcott, Baylor, 6-2, 219, Sr., Wilmington, North Carolina
P - Ty Zentner, Kansas State, 6-2, 200, Sr., Topeka, Kansas
u-Coach of the year - Sonny Dykes, TCU
u-Offensive Player of the Year - Max Duggan, QB, TCU
Defensive Player of the Year - Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
Newcomer of the year - Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oklahoma