OU's Dillon Gabriel is AP's Big 12 newcomer of the year; 11 players from OU, OSU on All-Big 12 teams

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel was selected Big 12 newcomer of the year by media members who cover the league as part of postseason honors from the Associated Press.

Two Sooners, offensive lineman Anton Harrison and punter Michael Turk, were on the All-Big 12 first team, which also included Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II.

On the second team from OSU were offensive lineman Hunter Woodard, placekicker Tanner Brown and linebacker Mason Cobb along with five Sooners: Gabriel, running back Eric Gray, wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr., offensive lineman Wanya Morris and tight end Brayden Willis.

Gabriel, a junior who also was named Big 12 offensive newcomer of the year by the league’s coaches, leads the Big 12 with 265.9 passing yards per game and ranks second in total offense, pass efficiency rating, yards per completion, yards per pass attempt and passing touchdowns.

Turk, a first-team selection by the league’s coaches and a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award, leads the Big 12 and ranks third nationally with his 46.7 punting average. A sixth-year senior, he has 20 punts of at least 50 yards and 20 that have been downed inside the 20-yard line.

Taylor, a fifth-year senior, is tied for second nationally with six interceptions. In his career, he has scored three non-offensive touchdowns, totaled 147 tackles and been involved in 11 takeaways.

All Big 12

FIRST TEAM

Offense

u-WR - Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State, 6-3, 210, Sr., Jacksonville, Florida

WR - Quentin Johnston, TCU, 6-4, 215, Jr., Temple, Texas

T - Connor Galvin, Baylor, 6-7, 302, Sr., Katy, Texas

T - Anton Harrison, Oklahoma, 6-5, 315, Jr., Washington, D.C.

G - Steve Avila, TCU, 6-4, 330, Sr., Arlington, Texas

G - Cooper Beebe, Kansas State, 6-4, 322, Jr., Kansas City, Kansas

C - Alan Ali, TCU, 6-5, 300, Sr., Fort Worth, Texas

TE - Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas,6-4, 242, So., Denton, Texas

u-QB - Max Duggan, TCU, 6-2, 210, Sr., Council Bluffs, Iowa

u-RB - Bijan Robinson, Texas, 6-0, 222, Jr., Tucson, Arizona

RB - Kendre Miller, TCU, 6-0, 220, Jr., Mount Enterprise, Texas

PK - Griffin Kell, TCU, 6-0, 193, Sr., Arlington, Texas

All-Purpose - Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State, 5-6, 176, Jr., Round Rock, Texas

Defense

u-DE - Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, 6-4, 255, Jr., Kansas City, Missouri

DE – Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech, 6-6, 275, Sr., Henderson, Texas

u-DT – Dante Stills, West Virginia, 6-4, 290, Sr., Fairmont, West Virginia

DT - Siaki Ika, Baylor, 6-4, 358, Jr., Salt Lake City

LB - Jaylan Ford, Texas, 6-3, 234, Jr., Frisco, Texas

LB - DeMarvion Overshown, Texas, 6-4, 220, Sr., Arp, Texas

LB - Dee Winters, TCU, 6-1, 230, Sr., Brenham, Texas

CB - Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU, 5-9, 180, Sr., Waco, Texas

CB - Josh Newton, TCU, 6-0, 195, Jr., Monroe, Louisiana

S - Jason Taylor II, Oklahoma State, 6-0, 215, Oklahoma City

S - Marquis Waters, Texas Tech, 6-1, 215, Sr., Delray Beach, Florida

P - Michael Turk, Oklahoma, 6-0, 231, Sr., Dallas

SECOND TEAM

Offense

WR - Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma, 5-11, 182, Jr., Frisco, Texas

WR - Xavier Worthy, Texas, 6-1, 160, So., Fresno, California

T - Wanya Morris, Oklahoma, 6-6, 310, Sr., Grayson, Georgia

T - Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas, 6-4, 320, Fr., Humble, Texas

G - Hunter Woodard, Oklahoma State, 6-5, 300, Sr., Tuscola, Illinois

G - Grant Miller, Baylor, 6-4, 312, Sr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida

C - Zach Frazier, West Virginia, 6-3, 306, So., Fairmont, West Virginia

TE - Brayden Willis, Oklahoma, 6-4, 240, Sr., Arlington, Texas

QB - Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma, 5-11, 203, Jr., Mililani, Hawaii

RB - Eric Gray, Oklahoma, 5-10, 210, Sr., Memphis, Tennessee

RB - Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State, 5-6, 176, Jr., Round Rock, Texas

PK - Tanner, Brown, Oklahoma State, 6-0, 180, Sr., Saugus, California

All-Purpose - Derius Davis, TCU, 5-10, 175, Sr., Saint Francisville, Louisiana

Defense

DE - Will McDonald IV, Iowa State, 6-4, 245, Sr., Pewaukee, Wisconsin

DE - Lonnie Phelps, Kansas, 6-3, 245, Jr., Cincinnati

DT - Moro Ojomo, Texas, 6-3, 284, Sr., Katy, Texas

DT - Keondre Coburn, Texas, 6-2, 344, Sr., Houston

LB - Mason Cobb, Oklahoma State, 6-0, 230, Jr., Provo, Utah

LB - Dillon Doyle, Baylor, 6-3, 240, Sr., Iowa City, Iowa

LB - Johnny Hodges, TCU, 6-2, 240, Jr., Darnestown, Maryland

CB - Julius Brents, Kansas State, 6-4, 202, Sr., Indianapolis

CB - Cobee Bryant, Kansas, 6-0, 170, So., Evergreen, Alabama

S - Aubrey Burks, West Virginia, 5-11, 201, So., Oakridge, Florida

S - Al Walcott, Baylor, 6-2, 219, Sr., Wilmington, North Carolina

P - Ty Zentner, Kansas State, 6-2, 200, Sr., Topeka, Kansas

u-Coach of the year - Sonny Dykes, TCU

u-Offensive Player of the Year - Max Duggan, QB, TCU

Defensive Player of the Year - Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

Newcomer of the year - Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oklahoma