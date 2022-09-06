OU's Brent Venables on CFP expansion: 'I don't really have an opinion on it whatsoever.'

NORMAN — One day after Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy pointed the finger at television dollars as the driving force behind the College Football Playoff's future expansion to a 12-team format, Oklahoma's Brent Venables was asked for his take on the subject.

On the very surface, the Sooners' first-year head coach indicated the expanded field isn't front of mind.

"I'm very sincere when I say this, and I say it with all due respect, I could care less," Venables said Tuesday morning. "I really could care less. I don't even know what that means. But I do know it doesn't have anything to do today's practice. It has nothing to do with Kent State."

While Venables' primary focus is settled on OU's Week 2 opponent — the Sooners host Kent State at 6 p.m. Saturday in Norman — the college football landscape is changing around him.

Last week, the CFP Board of Managers, a group comprised of 11 university presidents and chancellors, voted unanimously to expand the CFP field from four teams to 12 by 2026 and as soon as 2024. Under the new format, the six highest-ranked conference champions will land in the playoff field along with six at-large teams.

"We have asked our commissioners, the management committee, to explore the possibility of us beginning the 12-team playoff format before the 2026 season, in either 2024 or 2025," said Mississippi State president Mark Keenum, chair of the CFP's board of managers.

Per multiple reports, the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick are expected to meet Thursday to open those discussions.

On Monday in Stillwater, Gundy made clear his view on what ignited the push toward the expanded field.

“I think the first thing is money took over," the Cowboys' 18th-year head coach said. “This was something everybody said no, no, no (to), and then somebody said you’re missing out on $450 million, and then everybody said yes, yes, yes.

"I don’t think college football is broke, so I’m not sure why we’re trying to fix it.”

Tuesday morning, Venables countered Gundy with an arms-length approach on the subject. But as he sidestepped the matter, Venables did reveal some of his thoughts on the new format and how it could impact the Sooners when they land in the SEC no later than 2025.

"I don't really know what it means in the big picture other than more teams are getting in," Venables said. "And I'm sure there's a narrative where that means there's going to be more teams when that happens.

"Let’s say it happens in three years and we’re in the SEC. Well, more teams in the SEC will be able to get in. I guess that's what they might say. But I really don't know. And like I said, I don't really have an opinion on it whatsoever."

Perhaps the shift to a larger field of potential national champions will take college football closer to the magic delivered each March by the NCAA's men's and women's basketball tournaments.

Venables does like the sound of that.

"I always thought that the NCAA basketball tournament was just… like who doesn't love that?" he explained. "That's cool. And who do we pull for? Loyola-Chicago, right? Or you know, St. Bonaventure. Somebody like that, don't you? Yes, y'all human right? Pull for the underdog.

"So maybe it gives, again, a chance for people. But I think that's good for the game. I don't like having all the same teams in it all the time either. So does it give somebody else an opportunity to get in? Maybe."

Where Venables is certainly on point is that the expanded playoff is a far down the road, relatively. At the very earliest, it won't impact the Sooners or any other program across the country until 2024.

So for now, Venables says he's focused on what's right in front of him.

"I've got my hands in this program," he said. "And I'm just literally trying to be great today. This practice.”