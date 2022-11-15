OU's Brent Venables heaps praise on 'incredibly experienced' OSU QB Spencer Sanders

NORMAN — Asked to evaluate Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders Tuesday morning, Oklahoma’s Brent Venables turned to arithmetic.

First, Venables calculated the 52 starts the Cowboys’ fourth-year passer made at Denton-Ryan High School. Then he tacked on the 40 starts Sanders has made for OSU since taking over the starting job in Stillwater in 2019.

Venables’ point? The quarterback his Sooners need to contain on Saturday is well-seasoned.

“Who has 90-something starts as a quarterback?” Venables said. “He’s incredibly experienced. He’s a winner. He’s instinctive. He’s fast. He’s explosive. Got a quick release. You can tell he’s played.”

Hampered by a shoulder injury in recent weeks, Sanders emerged from the sideline to lead OSU’s comeback win over Iowa State in Week 11. In five offensive series, Sanders went 9-of-13 for 84 yards and a touchdown in the eventual 20-14 victory.

Asked afterward if he’d return under center to face OU in Week 12, Sanders left little room for uncertainty.

“Oh, yeah. I’m playing next week,” he said. “That ain’t no question. You can count me in.

The Cowboys, as was laid bare in OSU’s 21-point loss to Kansas on Nov. 5, are a different team without Sanders. From Norman, Venables recognizes the force the Cowboys have in the quarterback who holds one of the three Bedlam victories of the Mike Gundy era.

“He’s got a lot of moxie,” he said of Sanders. “You can tell he’s played a lot of football. The team rallies behind him, plays off his leadership and his energy.”

Venables also recognizes the danger Sanders presents with his feet.

In the Sooners’ 23-20 loss to West Virginia, OU was run over by Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene for 119 yards and two touchdowns. And entering Saturday, the Sooners remain the lowest-ranked Big 12 rush defense, allowing 200.2 yards per game on the ground.

That leaves them vulnerable to a runner like Sanders, who has carried 90 times for 349 yards and eight touchdowns thus far in 2022. The scope of Sanders' rushing impact hinges in part on the state of his ailing shoulder, but his imprint on the 117th playing of the rivalry game could come down as much to his feet as Sanders right arm.

And Venables is well aware.

“Sometimes the worst thing you can do is cover everybody because he can really run,” he said. “He’s a true dual-threat guy. They’ve got designed quarterback runs for him.”