ESPN+ debuted its documentary series “Our Time” on Wednesday, which offers a behind the scenes look into Oklahoma State football.
The first episode titled “Testing 1, 2, 3” remained focused on two recent situations — OSU’s testing protocols surrounding COVID-19 and the social issues surrounding George Floyd’s death.
The 17-and-a-half minute episode opened with OSU’s new normal of head coach Mike Gundy getting his COVID-19 test. Viewers were able to see what the testing looks like for athletes and staff. Gundy opens his mouth wide for a swab in the back of his throat, which is different from the more common nose swab.
“It’s just like a weird feeling,” OSU running back Chuba Hubbard said of the throat swab. “When I got the nose one, it was kind of the same thing, uncomfortable. And that one just kind of tickles the back of your throat. …It’s not fun but it’s not that big of the deal.”
Oklahoma State’s protocol for players who test positive was explained through a phone conversation between Gundy and OSU head team physician Dr. Val Gene Iven.
“We have to do everything we can to be over-above and over the top preventative to try to eliminate this so we don’t get something crazy happening,” Gundy said during the conversation. “That’s the last thing we need.”
The protocol was also demonstrated by following linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga’s quarantine experience after announcing June 2 he tested positive. He was moved to a different on-campus building to start his quarantine process. Hubbard was Ogbongbemiga’s roommate at the time but still managed to test negative.
“Everything was good and then next thing you know we’re hearing all this news that three people on our team tested positive obviously one Amen,” Hubbard said. “That’s my roommate so I’m like dang if he got it I probably got it. It’s just crazy how he ended up having it, and I didn’t so it just shows how complex this thing is.”
The episode showed the process for the initial testing to get players and staff back on campus. It also touched on the social justice issues surrounding Floyd’s death and showed clips from a protest in Tulsa on May 31. Ogbongbemiga’s comments during the first episode helped show how important the fight for social change is for many of the OSU players.
“I just feel if people just sat down and took the time to understand and take some steps in somebody else’s shoes they’ll see what people are so mad about,” Ogbongbemiga said. “I felt that at the position I’m in I can help spread the awareness and help end what’s been going on in our country for so long and I just hope that one day things like this don’t have to occur no more.
"But it’s going to take times like these to solve those problems. And I’m proud of the people in our country who are giving their voices and wanted their voices to be heard because it’s time for a change and I truly believe that and many other people do as well.”
The official trailer released Wednesday foreshadows how the series will eventually dive deeper into some of the Oklahoma State’s offseason turmoil, including the controversy surrounding Gundy’s One America News t-shirt.
Big 12 releases revised 10-game football schedules
2020 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll
1. Oklahoma Sooners
2. Oklahoma State Cowboys
3. Texas Longhorns
4. Iowa State Cyclones
5. Baylor Bears
6. TCU Horned Frogs
7. Kansas State Wildcats
8. West Virginia Mountaineers
9. Texas Tech Red Raiders
10. Kansas Jayhawks
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
The Big 12 preseason team, voted on by media members, was announced Thursday. Chuba Hubbard led the nation with 2,094 rushing yards last seaso…
From Guerin Emig: Sam Ehlinger will likely be the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, scheduled to be announced this week, which is…