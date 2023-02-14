STILLWATER — On Tuesday night in front of the largest home crowd of the season, Oklahoma State had an opportunity.

The Cowboys were hosting No. 5 Kansas, a team they’d played down to the final buzzer six weeks ago in Lawrence. OSU held a five-game winning streak, most recently taking down ranked Iowa State a few days before.

Instead, OSU’s defense struggled down the final stretch, the teams trading buckets and Kansas pulling away late with an offense that recorded 26 assists and shot 54% from the field by the time the final buzzer sounded.

Jayhawks 87, Cowboys 76.

“I have to go back and watch the film, but a lot of the kind of 50/50 balls, I feel like we didn’t come up with,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “We didn’t finish plays all the time with defensive rebounds. Without getting too specific, I just think we didn’t have the right kind of resistance. I feel like when they needed a basket they got kind of what they wanted.”

Coming out of the half, OSU (16-10, 7-6 Big 12) trailed by only two points. It even looked like the Cowboys might possess the lead, until a fast-break in the final seven seconds resulted in KU freshman Gradey Dick sinking a three from the corner as the buzzer sounded.

“I thought they outplayed us in the first half,” Kansas coach Bill Self said.

OSU forward Kalib Boone recorded 16 points. He’d finish with a career-best 27 points in the loss. He was accompanied by Bryce Thompson scoring 14. The Cowboys outrebounded the Jayhawks. OSU’s field goal percentage (48.1) exceeded the Jayhawks’ (44.4).

Then, out of the locker room, Dick took over.

He opened the scoring with a quick jumper, a contested three and another fast-break three all within the first two minutes of the second half. Two free throws and a layup later and Dick scored 12 points in the first five minutes.

Despite receiving various heckles from the student section Tuesday night, Dick finished with 26 points, setting a new career-high. “I love it,” Dick said of the trash talk. “I kind of like being the hated one.”

For comparison, During Dick’s 12-point stretch, OSU combined for only 10 points in the first five minutes. KU (21-5, 9-4) quickly swelled its lead to double digits early in the second, and four Jayhawks would finish with double digits in points.

“He’s just a guy that knows how to move off the ball,” OSU points guard John-Michael Wright said of guarding Dick. “You’ve got to always be on your toes with him.”

The Cowboys still worked back into the game. Wright would be a key factor, tallying 18 points in the game, with 12 coming in the second. He’d finish drilling six, 3-pointers and several times helped cut into the deficit.

But, the Jayhawks offense proved too much. In the final 11 minutes, Kansas flirted with a double-digit lead for the majority of the remaining time, with the closest OSU pulling being seven points.

“We didn’t follow our game plan as well as we needed to, and it hurt us in the long run,” Wright said. “We were just trading baskets with them, and a team like that, you can’t win like that. We understand that now, but we just weren’t ourselves defensively tonight.”

As a result, the Jayhawks feasted in the paint, scoring 40 points despite several forwards falling into early foul trouble. KU also recorded 26 assists with guard Dajuan Harris leading all with nine.

“I thought we had an opportunity to really string together some stops to end the half, some untimely turnovers led to some easy baskets,” Boynton said. “Our defense didn’t have the bite today that it’s had most of the season, save a couple games here or there.

“We weren’t as crisp, weren’t as connected defensively as we’re capable of being and that cost us the game, against a team like that with the championship pedigree they have, they take advantage.”

KANSAS 87, OKLAHOMA ST. 76

Kansas;39;48;—;87

Oklahoma St.;37;39;—;76

KANSAS (21-5): Adams 6-9 3-4 15, Wilson 6-13 1-3 14, Dick 10-17 2-3 26, D.Harris 2-7 0-0 5, McCullar 6-9 3-3 15, Yesufu 3-8 0-0 8, Udeh 1-1 0-0 2, Ejiofor 1-1 0-0 2, Pettiford 0-0 0-0 0, Rice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-65 9-13 87.

OKLAHOMA ST. (16-10): Boone 10-15 7-12 27, Asberry 3-6 0-0 7, Newton 1-1 0-0 2, Thompson 5-13 6-8 17, Wright 6-11 0-0 18, Cisse 2-7 0-0 4, C.Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 1-2 1, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 14-22 76.

3-Point Goals: Kansas 8-22 (Dick 4-9, Yesufu 2-5, D.Harris 1-2, Wilson 1-5, McCullar 0-1), Oklahoma St. 8-17 (Wright 6-10, Asberry 1-2, Thompson 1-5). Fouled Out: Udeh. Rebounds: Kansas 24 (D.Harris 5), Oklahoma St. 30 (Cisse 11). Assists: Kansas 26 (D.Harris 9), Oklahoma St. 9 (Thompson 3). Total Fouls: Kansas 20, Oklahoma St. 15. A: 11,165.