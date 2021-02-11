OU softball hits NCAA record 13 home runs in season-opening win

The Oklahoma softball team opened its season with an unbelievable power display, hitting 13 home runs in five innings in a 29-0 win over UTEP in El Paso, Texas.

The 13 homers set an NCAA single-game record, topping 10-homer games from BYU in 2008 and UTSA in 2004.

Tiare Jennings and Grace Lyons each hit three home runs for the Sooners, Kinzie Hansen and Nicole Mendes homered twice each and Jocelyn Alo, Jayda Coleman and Mackenzie Donihoo each went deep once.

Jennings drove in six runs, and Lyons and Mendes drove in five each.

The Sooners hit five home runs in the first inning alone, and led 13-0 after the top of the first. OU scored one run in the second, five in the third, nine more in another five-homer fourth and added a run in the fifth. The five-homer innings tied an NCAA record set by seven schools, including OU in a 2015 game against East Carolina.

Giselle Juarez got the win for OU, pitching three hitless innings and striking out six.

In their second game of the day, OU hit three more home runs in a 9-0 win over Abilene Christian. Jennings, Lyons and Alo all went deep for the Sooners in the second game. Nicole May pitched four hitless innings to get the win.

