OU softball hits 13 home runs in season-opening win

The Oklahoma softball team opened its season with an unbelievable power display, hitting 13 home runs in five innings in a 29-0 win over UTEP in El Paso, Texas.

Tiare Jennings and Grace Lyons each hit three home runs for the Sooners, Kinzie Hansen and Nicole Mendes homered twice each and Jocelyn Alo, Jayda Coleman and Mackenzie Donihoo each went deep once.

Jennings drove in six runs, and Lyons and Mendes drove in five each.

The Sooners hit five home runs in the first inning alone, and led 13-0 after the top of the first. OU scored one run in the second, five in the third, nine more in the fourth and added a run in the fifth.

Giselle Juarez got the win for OU, pitching three hitless innings and striking out six.

In their second game of the day, OU hit three more home runs in a 9-0 win over Abilene Christian.

OSU 12, Arkansas 11

Oklahoma State scored twice in the seventh inning to top the Razorbacks Thursday in the season opener in Monroe, Louisiana.

Michaela Richbourg hit two home runs and drove in three runs for the Cowgirls (1-0). Alysen Febrey also homered for OSU, and drove in two runs.