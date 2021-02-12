 Skip to main content
OU softball bats stay hot with two more wins; OSU's Maxwell pitches shutout
College softball

  • Updated
WCWS OU ALABAMA

Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo drives in a run against Alabama in the 2019 Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

 BRYAN TERRY, Oklahoman

A day after setting an NCAA single-game record with 13 home runs, the Oklahoma softball team continued to light up the scoreboard with a pair of wins Friday.

In Friday's first game, the Sooners belted four more homers in an 11-0 win over Abilene Christian. Tiare Jennings was 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs and Jana Johns hit two home runs. Giselle Juarez pitched three hitless innings and struck out five in the win.

In the second game, the Sooners also hit four home runs in a 21-2 win over UTEP. Kinzie Hansen went deep twice and drove in five runs, and Jocelyn Alo and Grace Lyons also homered. OU beat UTEP 29-0 Thursday.

OSU 8, Louisiana Tech 0

Kelly Maxwell pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out 10, as the Cowgirls blanked the Lady Techsters Friday in Monroe, Louisiana.

OSU (2-0) hit four home runs in the win, with Jordan Dogget, Alysen Febrey, Sydney Pennington and Karli Petty going deep. Petty was 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs.

The Cowgirls play twice Saturday, against Jacksonville State at 11 a.m. and Louisiana Tech at 3:30 p.m.

