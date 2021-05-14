OU, OSU softball win to set up Bedlam in Big 12 tournament championship

OKLAHOMA CITY — It will be Bedlam in the Big 12 softball championship.

Both No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 9/7 Oklahoma State went undefeated in pool play Friday in the Big 12 Tournament to claim a spot in the championship game, which will be played at 3 p.m. Saturday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in OKC.

The Sooners cruised into the finals with a pair of wins — 10-2 over Baylor and 8-2 over Texas Tech. The Cowgirls rallied in both of their games, defeating Texas 3-2 and Iowa State 6-5.

OSU (42-8) faced a 2-0 deficit against Texas heading into the bottom of the third before tying it up on Kiley Naomi's two-run homer in the bottom of the third. The Cowgirls pushed the winning run home in the bottom of the ninth on a throwing error after a dropped third strike. Trailing 3-1 against Iowa State in its second game, OSU scored five runs in the top of the seventh and hung on in the bottom half of the inning for the win.