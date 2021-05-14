OU, OSU softball win to set up Bedlam in Big 12 tournament championship

OKLAHOMA CITY — It will be Bedlam in the Big 12 softball championship.
Both No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 9/7 Oklahoma State went undefeated in pool play Friday in the Big 12 Tournament to claim a spot in the championship game, which will be played at 3 p.m. Saturday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in OKC.
The Sooners cruised into the finals with a pair of wins — 10-2 over Baylor and 8-2 over Texas Tech. The Cowgirls rallied in both of their games, defeating Texas 3-2 and Iowa State 6-5.
OSU (42-8) faced a 2-0 deficit against Texas heading into the bottom of the third before tying it up on Kiley Naomi's two-run homer in the bottom of the third. The Cowgirls pushed the winning run home in the bottom of the ninth on a throwing error after a dropped third strike. Trailing 3-1 against Iowa State in its second game, OSU scored five runs in the top of the seventh and hung on in the bottom half of the inning for the win.
Oklahoma trailed 2-0 to Baylor before rallying for the run-rule win by scoring four runs in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth and one in the fifth. The Sooners (44-2) also trailed early against Texas Tech, facing a 2-1 deficit after two innings. But home runs by Kinzie Hansen, Lynnsie Elam and Jocelyn Alo and Tiare Jennings in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings put the game out of reach.
Oklahoma 10, Baylor 2
BU;200;00;--;2;6;2
OU;042;31;--;10;12;1
Binford, Mansell (5) and LaValley; Saile and Hansen. W: Saile, 15-0. L: Binford, 5-4. HR: Coleman, Hansen.
Oklahoma State 3, Texas 2
UT;101;000;000;--;2;9;2
OSU;002;000;001;--;3;9;2
O'Leary and Iakopo; Maxwell, Eberle (7) and Wright. W: Eberle, 20-2. L: O'Leary, 12-4. HR: Naomi.
Oklahoma State 6, Iowa State 5
OSU;010;000;5;--;6;9;2
ISU;001;011;2;--;5;10;1
Eberle, Simunek (7), Maxwell (7) and Wright; Spelhaug and Ramos. W: Eberle, 21-2. L: Spelhaug, 13-6. S: Maxwell, 4. HR: Febrey, Busby, Pennington; Williams.
Oklahoma 8, Texas Tech 2
OU;010;313;0;--;8;12;1
TTU;020;000;0;--;2;6;0
Juarez, May (6) and Elam, Hansen (6); Edmoundson, Hornback (6) and Crites. W: Juarez, 16-1. L: Edmoundson, 7-11. HR: Alo, Hansen 2, Jennings, Elam 2.