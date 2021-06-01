OU headed to finals; OSU falls in semis at NCAA men's golf tournament

The Sooners, who reached match play for the fifth straight year, beat Illinois 3-2 in the morning quarterfinals.

Oklahoma coach Ryan Hybl busted out a good-luck charm for this year's tournament, wearing the same sweater vest he sported during OU's 2017 national title run despite temperatures climbing over 100 in the desert.

“I wore it every day in that tournament and haven’t worn it since,” Hybl said. “I’ve been saving it for the right moment. Some people say why didn’t you wear it in 2018 or '19? Well you can’t overdo it. If you have a good feeling you go with it. I don’t care if it’s 140 out.”

Pepperdine had the best round of final qualifying on Monday, posting a collective 9-under to move from outside the cut line to the third seed.

The Waves won their morning quarterfinal matches with Florida State 3-1-1, including lopsided wins by Clay Feagler (6 and 4) and Joey Vrzich (4 and 3).

Feagler had an ace on the 188-yard eighth hole to kick off a run of five consecutive wins on his way to beating Oklahoma State's Austin Eckroat 2 and 1.