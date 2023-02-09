At long last, Oklahoma and Texas have an SEC arrival date.

The schools, the Big 12 Conference and its television partners have agreed a deal that will grant OU and Texas early exits for the SEC at the end of the 2023-24 athletic year, confirmed in an announcement from the Big 12 Thursday evening.

The agreement will send OU and Texas to the SEC in the summer of 2024 and hands the departing schools their move a full year ahead of the expiration of the Big 12’s current grant of rights. Per multiple reports and figures released by the Big 12, OU and Texas will pay the league a combined $100 million for the early withdrawal.

“As I have consistently stated, the conference would only agree to an early withdrawal if it was in our best interest for Oklahoma and Texas to depart prior to June 30, 2025,” Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark wrote in a statement.

“By reaching this agreement, we are now able to accelerate our new beginning as a 12-team league and move forward in earnest with our initiatives and future planning. I appreciate the approaches of OU President Joe Harroz and UT President Jay Hartzell to ensure an amicable conclusion to this process, and look forward to the bright days ahead for the Big 12 Conference.”

Thursday’s announcement followed recent reports indicating that positive momentum toward an exit agreement between the schools and the conference had hit a snag over the value of current television contracts with broadcast partners ESPN and Fox.

Less than a week later, OU and Texas are officially bound for their new league in 2024.

“We are grateful to commissioner Yormark and (Big 12 Conference Board of Directors chairman Lawrence Schovanec) for their concerted efforts to carve a path forward that allows us all to move ahead with clarity and certainty. With the new era of collegiate athletics fully upon us, an opportunity emerged for all parties involved to explore the value of an early departure. These terms further guarantee the sustainability, stability, competitiveness and excellence of us all,” OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. wrote in a release.

“The exciting matchups and passionate rivalries of the past quarter century will always be a celebrated part of our shared history. We look forward to showcasing that intensity this season, next season and beyond.”

The agreement assures 2023 as the Sooners' final football season in the Big 12.

OU will face three of the four incoming conference additions — Cincinnati, BYU and UCF — this coming fall and will visit Oklahoma State for the final Big 12 Bedlam game in Stillwater on Nov. 4. The schools are not currently committed to continuing the football rivalry beyond the Sooners' Big 12 membership.

"The Southeastern Conference learned today of the decision by the Big 12 Conference to alter the membership exit date for the University of Oklahoma and University of Texas," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey wrote in a statement. "We are continuing our preparation for this membership transition and we look forward to welcoming the conference's new members and moving into our future as a 16-team league."

This is a developing story.