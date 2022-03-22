OU and OSU softball share Big 12 honors

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State shared some Big 12 conference weekly honors for their performances at the Hall of Fame Classic over the weekend, the league announced Tuesday.

Oklahoma redshirt senior Lynnsie Elam was named conference co-player of the week after an explosive weekend in OU’s sweep in OKC, while OU freshman Jordy Bahl and Oklahoma State senior Miranda Elish were named Big 12 Co-Pitchers of the Week.

Elam hit four home runs over the week, including three in the final game vs. Iowa. In that one, she finished 3-for-3 with all three hits being blasts, two coming in consecutive at-bats, along with eight RBIs. The three single-game homers tied a program record, only having been done five times. The Sooner captain finished the weekend batting .556 (5-for-9) with five extra-base hits and 12 RBIs for a 2.000 slugging clip. Elam struck out just once on the weekend and held a perfect fielding percentage in five games as starting catcher.

Bahl continued to impress as she collected two wins in the circle in OU’s five-game set, including her second career individual no-hitter on Sunday vs. Iowa. In that one, she struck out eight and surrendered just two walks. Over the weekend, Bahl K’ed 18 batters and allowed one run on three hits and two walks in three appearances and 11.0 innings pitched. Opponents batted just .081 against the right-hander.

Elam collects her second career Big 12 weekly honor and first since Feb. 18, 2020, while Bahl earned her third conference honor of her freshman season.

OSU's Elish also tossed a no-hitter over the weekend, her second of the season, in a five-inning run rule victory over Wichita State last Friday, giving her back-to-back no-hitters in consecutive starts, the fifth of her career and the 49th in program history.

In 8.0 innings pitched during the week, the senior kept her ERA at 0.00 while allowing no hits and just two base runners. It was the second Pitcher of the Week Award for Elish this season.