OU and OSU at the 2022 WCWS: Why they could win, why they could lose, and players to watch

The road to the Women’s College World Series ends on Exit 132A.

The I-35 off ramp will lead Oklahoma and Oklahoma State — two of college softball’s elite programs — to the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex, which describes itself as the “Softball Capital of the World.”

The Sooners and Cowgirls descend on Oklahoma City with title dreams. OU is the defending national champion while OSU has advanced to the final eight-team bracket for the third consecutive WCWS.

Winning the crown requires mental toughness, clutch hitting and, perhaps, a lucky bounce or two.

The stars typically shine the brightest during this event. But for every Jocelyn Alo or Kelly Maxwell, someone unexpected could make a heroic contribution.

OU is looking to win its sixth national title in school history. OSU, the Big 12 Tournament champion, is looking for more hardware.

Will either happen? Can it happen?

Let’s take a look.

Why Oklahoma could win

The Sooners have been college softball’s most dominant team this season and enter each game with confidence and a little bit of swagger.

The confidence comes from a powerful offensive attack which has hit 13 home runs in five NCAA Tournament games this season. The program has 138 this season. The defense hasn’t had an error during that stretch, while the pitching staff has only allowed three runs.

The swagger was shown when UCF got a little chippy in Saturday’s elimination game.

“I loved the way (OU’s players) answered, we answered with our play,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “That is something we always try to do the right way.”

Gasso summed things up with a message that could scream volumes in Oklahoma City this weekend.

“I feel the best I’ve felt about this team right now,” Gasso said.

Why Oklahoma could lose

Oklahoma has had strong pitching all season and has proven itself over the past month.

With Jordy Bahl sidelined since May 6 with a sore arm, Nicole May and Hope Trautwein have done the heavy lifting for the Sooners. They’ve rolled through the NCAA Tournament up to this point.

But what happens if Bahl cannot throw at the WCWS? Can the pair continue the momentum that they’ve created when faced with pressure situations and strong offenses?

If Bahl does get a return trip to the circle this week, how effective will the talented freshman be after missing extended playing time? Even weaving her back into the rotation will be interesting to watch.

OU’s offense could make this a moot point. But this storyline will be watched closely.

OU superstar to watch

Jocelyn Alo: Is there any doubt? The super senior and the favorite for 2022 national player of the year has always had a flair for the dramatic (in her last official home at-bat on Saturday, she hit her NCAA-record 117th home run. The key to her success is that you cannot pitch around her. The Sooners’ star shortstop Grace Lyons hits behind her and has 21 HRs this season. Alo wants nothing else than to win another national championship.

OU’s under-the-radar player

Alyssa Brito: The left fielder has made an immediate impact since transferring from Oregon. She’s settled into her role while moving up the batting order. She’s hitting .372 and has had a steady glove. Perhaps her biggest growth this season has been settling into her new team. It’s never easy to transition, especially into a program with high expectations. She’s now fully engrained with the Sooners.

X-factor

Oklahoma: Experience. The Sooners played every possible WCWS contest last season. In their eight-game run to the national championship, OU faced five elimination games before securing the title. Oklahoma returns nine players who took part in 2021’s deciding national championship game. You can’t teach that.

By the numbers

2: First-inning runs allowed through 56 games.

5: National championships (2000, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2021)

6: Losses over the past two seasons (116 games), including just two in 2021. By comparison, Florida State has the next-lowest losses in 2021 at seven.

29: Jocelyn Alo home runs this season

117: Alo home runs In her career (NCAA record)

1,390: Career wins by Patty Gasso​

Why Oklahoma State could win

The Cowgirls are rolling at the right time.

OSU closed the regular season earlier this month with five straight losses, including a trio of defeats at top-ranked Oklahoma from May 5-7. Since then, Kenny Gajewski and Co. have strung together eight consecutive wins, sweeping their way to a first conference championship since 1995 and Regional and Super Regional titles at home in Stillwater.

“I think we’re coming in hot and I can’t wait to get there and be able to play that first game in front of a sold out crowd,” Gajewski said following the Super Regional clinching game against Clemson on May 27.

Another element working in OSU’s favor? A (relatively) soft landing spot within the Women’s College World Series bracket in Oklahoma City.

The No. 7-seed Cowgirls open Thursday night (8:30 p.m., ESPN) against unseeded Arizona on the same side of the bracket as 14th-seeded Florida and unseeded Oregon State. Between them, OSU’s trio of opponents shares an average RPI of 31. By comparison on the Sooners’ end of the bracket, UCLA, Northwestern and Texas combine for an average RPI ranking of 10.

It’s all there for the surging Cowgirls early on this week at USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex.

Why Oklahoma State could lose

Like the Cowgirls’ form over the past two months, the might of OSU’s offense has fluctuated over the course of the 2022 season.

Among the fellow Big 12 rivals headed to Oklahoma City, the Cowgirls lag behind OU and Texas across a number of key offensive categories including batting average, run scored, hits, walks and slug percentage. Within the eight-team field College World Series, OSU’s pace of 5.3 runs per game ranks behind all but Oregon State.

“This lineup doesn’t look the way we thought it was going to look,” Gajewski said during the Super Regional.

Led by Chyenne Factor (four Super Regional RBIs), Chelsea Alexander (reached base in eight of last nine games) and Miranda Elish (hits in six of last seven games), the Cowgirls carry several hot bats to Oklahoma City.

But OSU’s dips in performance in 2022 have often coincided with the Cowgirls' slumping offense, something that could catch up with them again on the biggest stage. In nine previous meetings this spring with teams in the College World Series field, OSU has tallied only 2.8 runs per game.

OSU superstar to watch

Kelly Maxwell: Operating 90 miles from OU’s Jordy Bahl, Hope Trautwein and Nicole May, the 2022 Big 12 Pitcher of the Year holds a firm claim to the status of best pitcher in the state.

Maxwell has stepped in and lived up to the role of the Cowgirls' ace as a redshirt junior this spring. The left-hander enters her second College World Series 19-4 on the season with a 1.16 ERA and leads all Big 12 pitchers with 279 strikeouts in 2022, good for 12th-most among pitchers nationally. Maxwell’s importance has only grown since Miranda Elish suffered a right biceps injury on April 24.

OSU’s under-the-radar player

Hayley Busby: OSU’s 2021 home run leader hasn’t quite replicated her production from a year ago in 2022, but Busby has found her swing in recent weeks. The fifth-year utility player is hitting .444 with three runs batted in across six games since the May 14 Big 12 Championship, including a pair of multi-hit showing against Nebraska and Clemson. As crucially, Busby has slotted in comfortably to fielding first base over the latter stages of the season.

X-factor

Having something to chase: Since February, Gajewski has offered frequent reminders that his team remains the chaser, not the chased; the Cowgirls, he’s repeated, having nothing that a program such as Oklahoma doesn’t already have. It’s a mentality OSU can keep with it as the Cowgirls pursue a first-ever national title in Oklahoma City.

By the numbers

14: Appearances in the Women’s College World Series, including three straight under Kenny Gajewski.

498: Strikeouts for OSU pitchers in 2022, third-most nationally.

48: At 46-12, the Cowgirls sit two wins shy of the high win total of the Gajewski era set in 2021.

47: Career home runs for Sydney Pennington, OSU’s all-time home run leader

.981: The Cowgirls third-in-the-nation fielding percentage

6: Wins from nine games in 2022 against teams in the College World Series field

Eli Lederman OU beat Writer I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid soccer (read: fútbol) fan. Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com