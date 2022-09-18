OU 6th, OSU 9th in latest AP poll

Oklahoma maintained its position in the Associated Press top 25 poll released Sunday afternoon while Oklahoma State dropped one spot.

The Sooners remain at No. 6 after a lopsided 49-14 win at Nebraska on Saturday. Their next game is at 7 p.m. Saturday against Kansas State to open Big 12 play.

After thumping Arkansas-Pine Bluff 63-7 on Saturday, the Cowboys moved down to No. 9 in the poll. They have an open date this week before playing at Baylor on Oct. 1.

Georgia received 59 of 63 first-place votes to stay atop the rankings, followed by Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson. USC and Kentucky are seventh and eighth, respectively, and Arkansas is 10th.