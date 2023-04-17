STILLWATER — Oklahoma State junior guard Woody Newton entered the transfer portal on Monday, a source confirmed to the Tulsa World.

The 6-foot-9 Newton is the fourth OSU player to enter the portal this offseason, joining guard Avery Anderson and forwards Moussa Cisse and Kalib Boone in the transfer portal. Newton will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Newton spent two seasons in Stillwater after transferring from Syracuse, appearing in 46 games across the two years and starting in 13 games this season. Newton found success with the Cowboys in the earlier parts of Big 12 play, recording a career-high 12 points against Oklahoma and Ole Miss and averaging 20-plus minutes a game.

OSU coach Mike Boynton used Newton as a “stretch four” in the Cowboys’ offense, a role Newton thrived in and allowed the team to play four guards and a forward for a more up-tempo offense.

His minutes dwindled in the latter part of the season, and he finished scoring two points or less in four of OSU’s final five games. He finished the 2022-23 season averaging 4.3 points per game, shooting 36% from the field and 3.4 rebounds.

A native of District Heights, Maryland, Newton was ranked a three-star recruit out of Mt. Zion Preparatory Academy.

Newton’s departure opens up a third scholarship spot for OSU next season, after the Cowboys signed five recruits in its 2023 recruiting class, highlighted by forward Eric Dailey Jr. last week.