OSU's Williams charged with DUI

Oklahoma State men's basketball player Bryce Williams was charged Monday in Payne County District Court with a misdemeanor for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. The news was first reported by Jacob Unruh of the Oklahoman.

According to the report, Williams was pulled over by campus police early Sunday morning and arrested with a breath alcohol of 0.09, exceeding the legal limit of 0.08. Williams declined to comment to the Oklahoman, and the OSU men's basketball program is aware of the incident but does not have a statement at this time.

Williams, a 6-foot-2 senior, joined the Cowboys in 2020 after one season at Ole Miss. He began his college career at Daytona State, where he played for OSU assistant Erik Pastrana.

Williams posted 7.4 points per game in his debut season with the Cowboys and finished with 54 assists, which ranked third on the team. His 34 made 3-pointers were second only to Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall draft of the Detroit Pistons in last month's NBA Draft.

Williams opted to return to OSU for the 2021-22 season in June.

