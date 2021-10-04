OSU's Warren named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren has earned another weekly Big 12 honor off of his performance in the Cowboys' 24-14 win over Baylor in Week 5.

Warren was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for a second time this fall Monday morning. The Utah State transfer recorded a season-high 37 carries for 125 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's victory over the Bears, helping send OSU to 5-0 for the first time since 2015.

Warren ran seven times for 51 yards on the Cowboys opening drive, capping it with with an eight-yard rushing score. His four-yard touchdown run on 4th and 2 — Warren's sixth of the season — later sealed the OSU victory with 2:14 remaining.

Earlier this season, Warren was named Big 12 Offensive Player and Newcomer of the Week after his 32-carry, 218-yard, two-touchdown performance at Boise State in Week 3.

Across the Big 12, Texas' Bijan Robinson earned the weekly offensive honor after rushing for 216 yards and two scores on 35 carries in the Longhorns' 32-27 win over TCU.