OSU's Trey Rucker accused of assaulting a police officer

Oklahoma State football player Trey Rucker was arrested on June 2 and accused of assaulting a Stillwater police officer.
Kush Radio’s Patti Weaver was the first to report the arrest. The Tulsa World confirmed through court records and an OSU spokesperson said the school is gathering information and does not have a comment at this time.
Rucker is also being accused of operating a vehicle under the influence, failure to give information at the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle with a suspended license and resisting arrest, according to the the court document.
Rucker was released on June 3 on a $9,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 2. Rucker transferred to OSU after two years at Wake Forest.
Frank Bonner II
Sports Writer
I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387
