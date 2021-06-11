OSU's Trey Rucker accused of assaulting a police officer

Oklahoma State football player Trey Rucker was arrested on June 2 and accused of assaulting a Stillwater police officer.

Kush Radio’s Patti Weaver was the first to report the arrest. The Tulsa World confirmed through court records and an OSU spokesperson said the school is gathering information and does not have a comment at this time.

Rucker is also being accused of operating a vehicle under the influence, failure to give information at the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle with a suspended license and resisting arrest, according to the the court document.

Rucker was released on June 3 on a $9,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 2. Rucker transferred to OSU after two years at Wake Forest.

