OSU's transfer portal breakdown: Where did the Cowboys win? Where did the Cowboys lose?

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State was busy in the transfer portal this offseason.

In total, the Cowboys added 13 players via the portal, a stark contrast compared to what they did a season ago. Conversely, they lost a good amount, with 16 scholarship players exiting the program.

With the first window of the transfer portal officially closed on Wednesday, meaning no players can enter until May but players already in the portal can still sign with new teams, OSU's roster is somewhat stable heading into spring ball.

With that in mind, at what positions did the Cowboys win? Where did they lose or draw even?

WON

Offensive line

The Cowboys added Noah McKinney (UNLV) and Dalton Cooper, who was a PFF All-Sun Belt third team at Texas State in 2021, while only losing one lineman in the transfer portal (Eli Russ).

Paired with four signees in the 2023 recruiting class, Cooper and McKinney provide OSU a talent infusion desperately needed on the offensive line. Cooper, a redshirt senior, will have a more immediate impact next season compared to the redshirt freshman McKinney, who is likely to serve as a depth piece in 2023.

Depth is exactly what the Cowboys’ line needs, after injuries derailed the unit last season.

Tight end

With a noticeable emphasis on recruiting tight ends this offseason, the future of the Cowboy back position looks clear.

A more traditional tight end approach looks apparent with the addition of Massachusetts transfer Josiah Johnson and the commitment from 2024 tight end Josh Ford (Stillwater High School).

The renaissance at the position looks apparent, and without losing a single player at the position to the portal, next year will be vital for reshaping the group.

Defensive line

The Cowboys’ only major transfer loss on the defensive line front was Trace Ford, who transferred to Oklahoma several weeks ago. The veteran unit is also losing Brock Martin, Brendon Evers, Sione Asi and Tyren Irby, who exhausted their collegiate eligibility.

The Cowboys scooped up Tulsa defensive end transfer Anthony Goodlow and found an intriguing defensive tackle prospect in Justin Kirkland, a transfer from Utah Tech. Iman Oates, a junior college tackle, also joins the group.

LOST

Quarterback

Transfer quarterback Alan Bowman (Texas Tech and Michigan) supplies immediate relief for the Cowboys in the quarterback room as an experienced starter.

But, Bowman hasn’t started in more than two years. Compared to Spencer Sanders — now headed for Oxford, Mississippi — who elevated his play over the past two seasons and proved capable of winning, finishing his OSU career with a 31-12 record.

Defensive secondary

Cornerbacks Jabbar Muhammad (Washington) and Demarco Jones (Tulsa) and safeties Thomas Harper (Notre Dame) and Kanion Williams (Tulsa) all exited the program via the portal,

OSU signed one defensive back in the portal, adding Arkansas State cornerback Kenneth Harris, but made a hard push at DBs in the 2023 recruiting class.

An interesting prospect to follow is Lardarius Webb Jr., who comes to OSU from junior college and could make an immediate impact with a weathered secondary.

DREW EVEN

Wide receivers

As surprising as it is to say, a late push by the Cowboys resulted in a fairly even trade off at the receiver position.

OSU lost five receivers (Braylin Presley, Langston Anderson, John Paul Richardson, Bryson Green and Stephon Johnson Jr.) in the portal, but have landed five new receivers since December.

High school signee Camron Heard (Houston, Texas) and commit Tykie Andrews (Enid) bookend a transfer class of Washington State’s De’Zhaun Stribling, Iowa’s Arland Bruce IV and George Fox’s Leon Johnson III.

Last season, Stribling, Bruce and Johnson combined for 125 receptions, 1,945 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Of the outgoing receivers, the five former Cowboys combined for 111 receptions, 1,475 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

Linebacker

The Cowboys defense lost their leading tackler, Mason Cobb (96), but successfully replaced him with another team’s leading tackler, Justin Wright.

The 6-foot-2 Wright totaled 101 tackles at Tulsa, earning him All-AAC honors in 2022.

The Cowboys also lost linebacker Na’Drian Dizadare, who primarily contributed on special teams.

Running back

Michigan State transfer Elijah Collins likely doesn’t replace the production former running back Dominic Richardson brought, but after Richardson transferred to Baylor, his spot is likely taken by Ollie Gordon, a move fans have clamored for since OSU’s game against West Virginia.

Collins fortifies a capable backup group of Deondre Jackson and Jaden Nixon.