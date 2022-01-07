 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU's Terry Miller, OU's Roy Williams to be inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
STILLWATER — Terry Miller, the second-leading rusher in Oklahoma State history and the runner-up for the 1977 Heisman Trophy, is among the members of the class of 2022 inductees to the College Football Hall of Fame, the Tulsa World confirmed Friday.

Miller is joined in the incoming hall of fame class by Oklahoma safety Roy Williams, Colorado running back Rashaan Salaam, Florida State linebacker Marvin and former Toledo and Missouri coach Gary Pinkel, as reported Friday morning by the Action Network's Brett McMurphy. The full class of 2022 will be announced on Monday.

Miller, a two-time All-American with the Cowboys from 1974-77, was twice voted inside the top five for the Heisman Trophy, closing fourth in 1976 before finishing behind Earl Campbell the next season. He is the only OSU rusher to register three 1,000-yard seasons on the ground and earned Big 8 offensive player of the year honors in each of his final two seasons.

Miller's 4,754 career rushing yards trail only Thurman Thomas in program history. With his No. 43 no longer in use, Miller is joined by Sanders, Thurman Thomas and Bob Fenimore as Cowboys whose numbers have been retired. 

Williams spent three seasons with the Sooners from 1999-2001 and served as a key member of OU's defense during its undefeated 2000 National Championship season. He was named Big 12 defensive player of the year in his junior season of 2001, when Williams also earned national accolades as a first-team All-American and the winner of the Bronko Nagurski (best defensive players) and Jim Thorpe (best defensive back) Awards. 

He earned the nickname "Superman" for his diving pressure on Texas' Chris Simms that led to Teddy Lehman's pick-six that sealed the Sooners' win over the Longhorns in 2001.

The College Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class will be inducted on Dec. 6. 

Dec. 7, 2021 video. Former Oklahoma State All-American is a 2020 class inductee. Video courtesy/National Football Foundation

Dec. 7, 2021 video. Former Oklahoma Sooners football coach is a 2021 class inductee. Video courtesy/National Football Foundation

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

