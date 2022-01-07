OSU's Terry Miller, OU's Roy Williams to be inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

STILLWATER — Terry Miller, the second-leading rusher in Oklahoma State history and the runner-up for the 1977 Heisman Trophy, is among the members of the class of 2022 inductees to the College Football Hall of Fame, the Tulsa World confirmed Friday.

Miller is joined in the incoming hall of fame class by Oklahoma safety Roy Williams, Colorado running back Rashaan Salaam, Florida State linebacker Marvin and former Toledo and Missouri coach Gary Pinkel, as reported Friday morning by the Action Network's Brett McMurphy. The full class of 2022 will be announced on Monday.

Miller, a two-time All-American with the Cowboys from 1974-77, was twice voted inside the top five for the Heisman Trophy, closing fourth in 1976 before finishing behind Earl Campbell the next season. He is the only OSU rusher to register three 1,000-yard seasons on the ground and earned Big 8 offensive player of the year honors in each of his final two seasons.

Miller's 4,754 career rushing yards trail only Thurman Thomas in program history. With his No. 43 no longer in use, Miller is joined by Sanders, Thurman Thomas and Bob Fenimore as Cowboys whose numbers have been retired.