OSU's Terry Miller named to College Football Hall of Fame class of 2022
OSU's Terry Miller named to College Football Hall of Fame class of 2022

Terry Miller (copy)

Oklahoma State’s Terry Miller (43) tries to evade Oklahoma’s Sidney Brown (21) during the Nov. 30, 1974 game between the Bedlam rivals.

 Tulsa World file photo

Columnist Guerin Emig and beat writer Eli Lederman talk transfer portal, Spencer Sanders the open defensive coordinator position and more.

STILLWATER — Terry Miller, the second all-time leading rusher in Oklahoma State history, was officially announced as one of 18 members in College Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2022 on Monday.

Miller is the seventh Cowboy to enter the Hall of Fame and joins Oklahoma’s Roy Williams, Colorado’s Rashaan Salaam, Texas Tech’s Michael Crabtree and former Missouri coach Gary Pinkel, among others in the latest class set to be inducted on Dec. 6.

A two-time All-American at OSU from 1974-77, Miller became the only running back in program history to record three 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He tallied 49 career touchdowns, including 23 as a junior in 1976 when Miller amassed a career-high 1,714 rushing yards and finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy vote. A year later, Miller gained 1,680 yards on the ground as closed as the Heisman runner-up behind Texas’ Earl Campbell.

Miller’s 4,754 career rushing yards trail only Thurman Thomas in program history. Only Barry Sanders (53 touchdowns) found the end zone more than Miller. His 26 100-yard rushing performances remain a program record.

Miller joins Pappy Waldorf (inducted in 1966), Bob Fenimore (1972), Sanders (2003), Thomas (2008), Jimmy Johnson (2012) and Leslie O’Neal (2020) as the Cowboys’ Hall of Fame representatives.

