OSU's Stark finishes stroke play tied for fourth at U.S. Amateur; one of three Cowboys to reach match play Wednesday

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State's Brian Stark shot a second round 69 to finish stroke play 5-under and tied for fourth in the 312-player field at the U.S Amateur Wednesday morning, advancing comfortably into the match play portion of the event at Pennsylvania's Oakmont Country Club. Fellow Cowboys Bo Jin (1-under, T-20) and Aman Gupta (2-over, T-45) also advanced into a 64-player match play field that will be whittled across five rounds Wednesday-Sunday.

The opening match play round this afternoon has been delayed due to dangerous weather.

Stark shot 4-under to open stroke play Tuesday to finish tied for 8th and followed with a one-under, 69 to qualify level with Texas' Travis Vick and Arizona's Brad Reeves.