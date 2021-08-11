OSU's Stark finishes stroke play tied for fourth at U.S. Amateur; one of three Cowboys to reach match play Wednesday

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State's Brian Stark shot a second round 69 to finish stroke play 5-under and tied for fourth in the 312-player field at the U.S Amateur Wednesday morning, advancing comfortably into the match play portion of the event at Pennsylvania's Oakmont Country Club. Fellow Cowboys Bo Jin (1-under, T-20) and Aman Gupta (2-over, T-45) also advanced into a 64-player match play field that will be whittled across five rounds Wednesday-Sunday.
Moving on! All three Pokes are on to the #USAmateur match play bracket.#okstate | #golfschool pic.twitter.com/oLqoxusXVM— OSU Cowboy Golf (@OSUCowboyGolf) August 11, 2021
The opening match play round this afternoon has been delayed due to dangerous weather.
Stark shot 4-under to open stroke play Tuesday to finish tied for 8th and followed with a one-under, 69 to qualify level with Texas' Travis Vick and Arizona's Brad Reeves.
Jin, the second-team All-American who was the runner-up at the 2021 NCAA Individual National Championship, followed his first-round 69 with a round of even-par on the second day to finish tied at 1-under with eight others. Gupta also shot an even-70 Wednesday morning, closing 2-over and one stroke shy of a 12-man playoff.
Prior to the weather delay. Jin was scheduled to tee off match play at 12:40 p.m. CT, followed by Stark at 1:50 p.m. and Gupta at 4:30 p.m.
Match play will be broadcast across Peacock, the Golf Channel and NBC. Here's the schedule (all times CST):
Wed.—2 p.m. (Peacock), 3 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Thurs.—10 a.m. (Peacock), 11 a.m. (Golf Channel)
Fri.—10 a.m. (Peacock), 11 a.m. (Golf Channel)
Sat.—2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m. (NBC)
Sun.—2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4 p.m. (NBC)