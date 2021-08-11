 Skip to main content
OSU's Stark finishes stroke play tied for fourth at U.S. Amateur; one of three Cowboys to reach match play Wednesday
bo jin followthrough (copy)

Oklahoma State's Bo Jin competing at the NCAA Tournament in June. Jin was one of three Oklahoma State golfers who qualified for match play at the U.S. Amateur at Oakmont Country Club (Pa.) Wednesday morning.

 Courtesy OSU Athletics

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State's Brian Stark shot a second round 69 to finish stroke play 5-under and tied for fourth in the 312-player field at the U.S Amateur Wednesday morning, advancing comfortably into the match play portion of the event at Pennsylvania's Oakmont Country Club. Fellow Cowboys Bo Jin (1-under, T-20) and Aman Gupta (2-over, T-45) also advanced into a 64-player match play field that will be whittled across five rounds Wednesday-Sunday.

The opening match play round this afternoon has been delayed due to dangerous weather.

Stark shot 4-under to open stroke play Tuesday to finish tied for 8th and followed with a one-under, 69 to qualify level with Texas' Travis Vick and Arizona's Brad Reeves.

Jin, the second-team All-American who was the runner-up at the 2021 NCAA Individual National Championship, followed his first-round 69 with a round of even-par on the second day to finish tied at 1-under with eight others. Gupta also shot an even-70 Wednesday morning, closing 2-over and one stroke shy of a 12-man playoff.

Prior to the weather delay. Jin was scheduled to tee off match play at 12:40 p.m. CT, followed by Stark at 1:50 p.m. and Gupta at 4:30 p.m.

Match play will be broadcast across Peacock, the Golf Channel and NBC. Here's the schedule (all times CST):

Wed.—2 p.m. (Peacock), 3 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Thurs.—10 a.m. (Peacock), 11 a.m. (Golf Channel)

Fri.—10 a.m. (Peacock), 11 a.m. (Golf Channel)

Sat.—2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m. (NBC)

Sun.—2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4 p.m. (NBC)

