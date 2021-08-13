OSU's Stark falls in U.S. Amateur match play quarterfinal; Jin out in Round of 32

STILLWATER — Texas' Travis Vick survived a late push from Oklahoma State's Brian Stark Friday, holding off the OSU junior and finishing 1-up to advance to Saturday's match play semifinal of the 2021 U.S. Amateur.

Vick moves on as the Big 12's lone representative in the final four.

Stark's quarterfinal defeat marked the end of a successful week at Oakmont Country Club (Pennsylvania). He fired a 4-under, 66 on the opening day of play and concluded the stroke play portion of the event tied for fourth in the 312-man field. In match play, he went on to dispatch incoming Vanderbilt signee Gordon Sargent, followed by Georgia's Trent Phillips and Sam Houston's Grayson Blunt.

Stark trailed Vick from the opening hole in the quarterfinal Friday afternoon, and Vick went 3-up on the 14th. Stark trimmed the gap with birdies on the 16th and 17th holes, but the pair matched pars on the 18th, sending Vick into the semis.

Jin entered the final hole of his Round of 32 match level with Clemson's Jacob Bridgeman. The OSU sophomore hot for par on the 18th, but his run at the event ended on Bridgeman's birdie.

Jin shot 1-under across two stroke play rounds to finish tied for 20th, and earned a match play win over Louisiana Tech's Sam Murphy on Thursday.

