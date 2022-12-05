OSU's Spencer Sanders to enter transfer portal

One of the top quarterbacks in Oklahoma State history may have played his last game in a Cowboy uniform.

After five years in Stillwater, Spencer Sanders has decided to move on. Rather than pursue an NFL career, he will use his extra year of eligibility elsewhere.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I announce my decision to enter the transfer portal today, and in the spirit of the ‘Cowboy culture,’ I wanted everyone to hear it directly from me," Sanders said in a post from On3.com that he retweeted. “I appreciate all that Cowboy fans and the Oklahoma State family have given to my family and me in these memory-filled five years.

“The relationships, education and endless support are something that will stay with me forever. I hope that everyone will respect this massive decision and support me in my next chapter of life.”

It’s unknown whether Sanders will participate in the Cowboys’ bowl game against Wisconsin on Dec. 27.

Sanders was 30-11 as a starter, the most wins for an OSU quarterback aside from Mason Rudolph. He accounted for 85 touchdowns, threw for 9,553 yards and rushed for another 1,956.

The Big 12’s first-team quarterback last year, Sanders also was the Fiesta Bowl MVP in 2021 and the Cheez-It Bowl MVP in 2020. He ranks among the top five in program history in total offense, passing yards and completion percentage.

“I think he is underappreciated for what he’s done,” Gundy said in October. “The reason why is he’s gone through different times in his career. At one time, we were out of offensive linemen – no fun for a quarterback. Last year, we didn’t have any receivers left. He was out there playing with freshmen.

“He just keeps playing and he just keeps finding ways to win games. He has a competitive nature and now he’s developed a calmness and a humbleness about him that’s hard to replace. He’ll be hard to replace.”

Sanders dealt with a nagging shoulder injury that derailed his year and played a role in OSU’s five defeats, with him being sidelined for two of them. If healthy, the season might have gone differently.

Asked Sunday afternoon about Sanders’ status for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Gundy said: “I think Spencer is doing really well, obviously much better than he was two weeks ago.

“It’s not an injury that we examine. It’s just a how-do-you-feel injury. My personal opinion is I can’t imagine he won’t feel good in even another week. That injury, as the trauma in that tissue starts to go down and scar up a little bit, you feel better and better every day, and I would expect him to feel really good in another week.”

Sanders is the second OSU starter to head for the portal since the regular season ended with a fourth loss in five games. The other was linebacker Mason Cobb, who led the team with 96 tackles.

Also in the portal Monday are freshman running back Braylin Presley, a Bixby graduate who appeared in seven games, and senior safety Kanion Williams, a former team captain who played in 45 games in his career.

When asked two weeks ago about talking to players about whether they will return for another season, Gundy said: “I don’t have those conversations. It’s a little bit different times today. These players have those conversations with their family and their representatives. At some point they’ll let us know — 2-3 weeks from now, probably.

“I don’t get involved in those conversations. … What am I going to say? It’s their future; it’s their career. They’ll have a representative and they’ll have family members that will have thoughts on what they want to do. The head coach is really not a factor in that.”