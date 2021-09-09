OSU's Spencer Sanders out of COVID-19 protocol, expected to return Saturday against Tulsa

STILLWATER — With in-state rivals Tulsa paying a visit to Stillwater this weekend, Oklahoma State is set to have its quarterback back in Week 2.

Redshirt junior Spencer Sanders is out of the COVID-19 protocol and is expected to start for the Cowboys on Saturday, Mike Gundy revealed in a conversation with Dave Hunziker on an episode of the Orange Power Podcast released Thursday.

"He's out of protocol and he's practiced well this week," Gundy said. "He was able to practice throughout the week. He feels good. I saw him today and he seems to be doing really well. I'm excited about him getting out there and seeing what he can bring to the table."

Sanders was absent from OSU's 23-16 season-opening win over Missouri State last Saturday. Sophomore Shane Illingworth made his third career start in Sanders' place, completing 22 of his 40 passes for 315 yards to go with a touchdown and an interception.

With the 6-foot-6 passer running the offense, the Cowboys' mustered only 120 yards and were outscored 13-3 after halftime against the Bears. OSU rushers gained a total of 54 yards on 28 attempts in the game.