OSU's Rodriguez named to another All-America team

Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez added to his growing list of All-America honors Tuesday as he was named a second-team member of the 2021 Sporting News All-America Team.

Rodriguez, who has already been named to All-America teams this year by the Associated Press, the FWAA, ESPN, USA TODAY, CBS Sports, The Athletic and The Action Network, is the fourth linebacker in Oklahoma State history to earn All-America honors, joining Cleveland Vann (1973), John Corker (1978) and Ricky Young (1981).

A senior from Wagoner, Rodriguez was a 2021 Butkus Award semifinalist and a first-team All-Big 12 pick by both the coaches and the AP. He ranks as the 2021 Big 12 leader in tackles with 119, and he is ranked among the top 25 players in the FBS in total tackles, solo tackles, forced fumbles and fumbles recovered.

For his career, Rodriguez is a three-time All-Big 12 selection and has led OSU in tackles in 2019, 2020 and 2021. He ranks No. 3 among all active FBS players with 246 solo stops and is No. 5 with 398 total tackles.

Rodriguez is also the leading player on a Cowboy defense that enters bowl season ranked among the FBS leaders in sacks (No. 1), tackles for loss (No. 1), third down defense (No. 2), total defense (No. 3), rushing defense (No. 5), scoring defense (No. 8) and more.