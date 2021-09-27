OSU's Rodriguez named Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez earned conference honors for a second time this season with his Week 4 performance against No. 25 Kansas State.

Rodriguez was named Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week Monday, sharing the distinction with Baylor linebacker Garmon Randolph. The Cowboys’ supersenior earned the same honor earlier this season after the Week 2 win over Tulsa.

No. 19 OSU host Randolph’s No. 21 Bears at 6 p.m. Saturday with Mark Jones, former Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich on the broadcast for ESPN 2.

Rodriguez recorded seven tackles, one for loss, and a pair quarterback hurries in Saturday’s 31-20 win against the visiting Wildcats. He also notched the Cowboys' first defensive touchdown of the season in the game, recovering a fumbled snap that bounced off the hands of Kansas State quarterback Will Howard in the Wildcats’ end zone for a second quarter score.

Around the Big 12, Texas' Kasey Thompson was named the conference’s offensive player of the week after he set career highs with 303 yards and five touchdowns in the Longhorns’ 70-35 win over Texas Tech. Freshman wide receiver Xavier Worthy caught five of Thompson’s passes for 100 yards and three scores, and was named the league’s newcomer of the week.

Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week honors went to Baylor’s Trestan Ebner, who racked up 167 return yards in Week 4, including a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown in the Bear’s 31-29 win over Iowa State.

