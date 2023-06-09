STILLWATER — Less than one hour after Oklahoma State's season ended, coach Kenny Gajewski looked directly into the camera at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium with a message.

“If you’re out there, don’t hesitate because I’m coming at you,” he said. “This is tough. This is getting tough. We’re loaded and I’m ready to go.”

It was a message for all softball players entering the transfer portal this summer. Gajewski, who reaffirmed OSU would be active in the portal again this offseason, was ready to begin.

But as Gajewski alluded, the Cowgirls were loaded. So where are the holes needing to be filled?

OSU's pitching staff remains largely untouched this offseason. Lexi Kilfoyl announced she’d return for another year, compounded with Kelly Maxwell’s plan to return for a final season in 2024.

That means two arms with ERAs under 2.00 returning to anchor the lineup.

Pitching depth recently became a massive priority for softball programs, as displayed this year in the Women’s College World Series. Gajewski prioritized it this season, debuting a four-pitcher rotation in 2023.

OSU would settle into more of a three-arm rotation by midseason, with freshman Kyra Aycock eating innings and finishing as a D1Softball Freshman All-American.

The fourth arm, right-hander Ivy Rosenberry, who transferred from Virginia Tech last season, pitched in 37 innings and allowed a 2.65 ERA.

Both Aycock and Rosenberry can return next season.

Katie Kutz, the No. 6 prospect in the 2023 class according to Softball America, is set to join Gajewski’s team, too. A right-handed pitcher out of Arlington, Virginia, Kutz also seconds as a strong bat, hitting .460 in high school.

While the pitching order remains untouched, OSU’s lineup took several massive blows.

Cornerstones like Chyenne Factor (center field), Kiley Naomi (shortstop), and Taylor Tuck (catcher) exhausted eligibility.

Decorated transfers like Rachel Becker, OSU’s second baseman this season, and Morgyn Wynne cannot return either. In total, those five players accounted for 721 starts in Gajewski's lineup.

The infield corners are still solidified with first baseman Micaela Wark starting 59 games this season and Alabama transfer Megan Bloodworth starting 60 games at third base with a .192 batting average. Both can return.

Catcher could be a portal possibility. The Cowgirls return Audrey Schneidmiller, who appeared in 25 games and batted .270 this season, but outside of incoming freshman Logan Pickelsimer (Mustang) the Cowgirls won't have any others.

As for replacing Naomi and Becker, the Cowgirls have options. Lexi McDonald, Claire Timm and Alexx Waitman are all underclassmen who played limited time this season. Karli Godwin, the No. 8 player in the 2023 class per Softball America, also joins the team this summer.

If Gajewski wanted to take a different approach, Tallen Edwards, who played shortstop at Southmoore High School, could be transitioned to the infield.

The designated player role, filled by Wynne, could lead to creativity. Kutz could be capable of filling the spot. Kilfoyl, who batting .308 her final year at Alabama before batting sparingly this season after hip surgery, is another option.

The outfield will run smoother. Factor is the only current departure, and if OSU opts to leave Edwards in left field and Katelynn Carwile resumes her role in right, only one spot needs to be replaced.

Currently on roster, the Cowgirls could turn to Angelina Craig, Haidyn Sokoloski or Katie Lott, all three freshmen. Sokoloski appeared primarily as a pinch runner for OSU, scoring 14 runs but failed to record a hit in seven plate appearances.

Lott was used more, batting .370 and starting 10 games her rookie year. The addition of Tia Warsop, an international player from England ranked as the No. 43 prospect this season, could be interesting.

Regardless of how Gajewski and his staff approach the roster management — whether through the portal, in recruiting or with players already on roster — details will be ironed out throughout the summer and fall ball. But, Gajewski will have options.

“It’s going to be big,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of young kids here. I didn’t get enough of them in, enough time. It’s just kind of the way it works.”